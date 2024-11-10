Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Decision to Go Makeup-Free: 'I Feel More Myself Than Ever'

“I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me,” the actress and model said

Theo Wargo/Getty Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is championing her natural beauty!

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, Nov. 10, the actress and model, 57, opened up about her decision to go makeup-free recently and how she now feels "more myself than ever."

Anderson, who is promoting her new vegan cookbook I Love You, recalled when she first showcased herself wearing no makeup at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, telling the outlet, “There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and beautiful coat. Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any makeup.”

“I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me,” she continued. “It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Anderson pictured at the 20th Zurich Film Festival in October

Related: Every Time Pamela Anderson Went Makeup-Free

Anderson also spoke with The Sunday Times about the separation between herself and her public persona that followed her in her early career, which was sparked by the image portrayed of her on Baywatch and in the tabloids with her ex Tommy Lee — with whom he shares her sons Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 26 — and other former spouses.

“I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way,” Anderson said.

She also shared that she is now comfortable showing her true self in public, as a mother and homebody who loves gardening and cooking.

“Now I’m playing myself. Now I feel more myself than ever,” said Anderson.

S. Granitz/WireImage Anderson pictured in the '90s

The star further admitted that along with herself, her sons Brandon and Dylan were negatively impacted by her previous public persona.

“[They] probably don’t feel they have to defend their mom anymore. My public perception has changed and you don’t realize how much that affects your children,” admitted Anderson.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Since following her own commitment to showing her true self in public, Anderson shared her hopes for her two boys to feel the positive effects of this conscious change.

“I think they feel a lot more comfortable now too, looking at me at this point in my life,” Anderson said. “It has been a journey for all of us, but we’re all in a better place now.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Anderson at the Film Independent special screening of 'The Last Showgirl' in L.A. on Nov. 7

Related: Pamela Anderson Brings Her Makeup-Free Glow and Chic Monochromatic Outfit to L.A. Screening of The Last Showgirl

Anderson's interview with The Sunday Times comes after she made another makeup-free appearance as she attended a special screening of her upcoming film The Last Showgirl in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.

The actress wore a monochromatic outfit of a white silk button-down blouse and matching wide-legged trousers, accessorized with white pumps and stud earrings, to the event.