Pamela Anderson, 56, is now selling skincare — here's why you might actually want to try it

Pamela Anderson has joined Sonsie Skin as co-founder (Photos via Sonsie Skin & Getty Images).

In a shocking twist of events, another celebrity has launched a beauty line — however, it's one you may actually (finally) care about. Pamela Anderson, yes, the "Baywatch" babe herself, has teamed up with the vegan skincare line Sonsie as co-founder and owner.

In a commercial space that hawks reverse aging and pore-free faces, Anderson and Sonsie aren't trying to sell you a miracle. Instead, they want to "strip" your beauty routine back down to the basics, focusing foremost on healthy skin.

"I don't want to fit into any formula. I want to strip it back, peel it back," Anderson, 56, told WWD. Sonsie's three-product lineup is minimal on purpose. The "simple" skincare bundle includes a Super Serum, $95, a Basic Balm, $33, and a Moisture Mask, $71, all focusing on skin health and hydration.

Sonsie is not about "false promises," Anderson told Vogue. It's about "self-acceptance of yourself and where you are in this moment. Not beating yourself up about something, but just feeling a little more free."

While her '90s bombshell persona made her famous, Anderson's recent makeup-free outings have sparked what some are calling a "natural beauty revolution." Jamie Lee Curtis praised Anderson's "act of courage and rebellion" for attending Paris Fashion Week bare-faced, especially in an environment with so many "pressures and postures."

"There is beauty in self-acceptance, imperfection and love," Anderson wrote in her own Paris Fashion Week post.

The "Pamela, a Love Story" star told WWD that her Sonsie "secret weapons" will be coming out in the spring. "There's a couple of things that I'm working on right now that are really important to me, that I can't live without."

Until then, shoppers can take home one of the brand's three products or the complete Sonsie Bundle for $178.

If it all looks too good to miss, try the Sonsie Bundle. This carefully curated bundle includes the entire Sonsie range — including the Multi Moisture Mask, Sonsie Super Serum and Basic Balm — providing you with the building blocks you need for healthy skin.

Sonsie Sonsie Bundle This three-part bundle includes the Multi Moisture Mask, Sonsie Super Serum and Basic Balm. $178 at Sonsie

An invisible, multipurpose mask for visible skin restoration. This mask attracts and retains long-lasting moisture and hydration for your skin through an antioxidant-rich blend of prickly pear extract, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. It supports the skin barrier while softening fine lines, visibly plumping the skin.

This potent, efficacious blend of hydration essentials is the "key step to your minimalist routine." The super serum contains niacinamide, mountain pepper extract and Sonsie's Plant Oil Complex — a blend of ingredients that support the skin barrier and stimulate a dewy, bright glow.

Designed to look like a gloss but feel like a balm, Sonsie's squalane-rich Basic Balm softens and moisturizes lips, sealing in hydration with a blend of skin-loving seed oils.

