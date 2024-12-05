Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year Is All About ‘Pleasure and Deliciousness’ — See the Shade!

The global color authority has selected a “warming rich” hue for its 26th Color of the Year

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2025 is a big win for quiet luxury lovers!

The global color authority officially named Mocha Mousse (PANTONE 17-1230) as the color that will dominate the year to come thanks to its ability to evoke comforts like “cacao, chocolate and coffee” as well as the “natural world,” according to a press release shared on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director Pantone Color Institute, says the color of the year “expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence” while being “sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic.”



Pantone Pantone's Color of the Year 2025

A “warming rich brown hue,” the Color of the Year is described by the Pantone as an “evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires,” while also “appealing to our desire for comfort.”

The description continues, “Imbued with authenticity, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse finds harmony and balance between the demands of modernity and the timeless beauty of artful creation.”

BRYAN GARDNER Pantone's Color of the Year 2025

The warm brown shade will make its debut all around the world — from “New York and London, to Shanghai and Mumbai” — through special events and experiences for the first time in honor of the 26th anniversary of Pantone’s Color of the Year, per the release.

Pantone also predicts that the color will make a big statement in the worlds of fashion, beauty, home decor and design.

Pantone Pantone's Color of the year 2025

Eiseman adds that Mocha Mousse “extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour.”

Comparing it to last year’s color, Peach Fuzz, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute Laurie Pressman says: “For Pantone Color of the Year 2025 we look to a color that progresses our embrace of the feeling of our PANTONE Color of the Year, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz into another dimension, extending further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”

The “warm and cozy” tone was previously described by the color organization as a “velvety, gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul" when it was announced in December 2023.

In 2021, Pantone made Color of the Year history by choosing a newly-created shade for the first time ever as its official 2022 hue.

The dynamic periwinkle shade, dubbed Very Peri, drew inspiration from “the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world," a press release from the company stated at the time.

