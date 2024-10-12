This Paralyzed Man And His Fiancé Explained How They Have Sex, And People Are Saying It Is The Most Informative Content On The Internet Right Now
"We are unsure of exactly how he crashed because no one saw it actually happen and he knocked himself out. Neven is paralyzed from his T6 vertebrae and below. The T6 vertebrae is located mid torso, he cannot feel or move anything below his injury," Cogbill explained to BuzzFeed.
They've been gaining a lot of attention by answering questions and sharing their experiences after Hart's injury on social media. However, a recent video where they explained how they have sex has over 30 million people praising their vulnerability. The video is being called an educational necessity for sensitive topics.
"We decided to share our explainer on how we have sex because when Neven first got injured, that topic was one of the main things that we wondered about and wanted to know if it was still possible. Unfortunately, there was no information on the internet geared toward this, and no one was willing to answer such personal questions. Knowing what we know now, we are posting this information so we can help other young couples or individuals who are going through the same thing," Cogbill said.
@ambercogbill03">So, let's get to how they do the deed, shall we?! Here is Cogbill and Hart's viral explainer, which we will break down after:
How does a paralyzed person do the deed? #questionoftheday#fyp#paraplegic#paralyzed#loveyouguys♥️#wheelchair#wheelchairlife#spinalcordinjury#spinalcordinjurysurvivor#spinalcordinjuryrecovery#fiance#engaged#wedding#fylpシviralシ#educational#motivation#howto#dirtbike#moto#racing#foryoupage#craighospital @Neven ♬ original sound - Amber & Neven Hart
Before they have sex, Hart injects a medication called Trimix into the base of his penis to get him hard. Within five minutes, he will be fully erect.
The pair also want to spread awareness about how expensive it is for them to have sex. Cogbill said that two vials are $140 and they are not covered by insurance.
After Hart is hard, the two get creative with the positions they learned during physical therapy. Hart said some people assume he just lays down since he can't move his legs, but he revealed he is far from a ~pillow princess~. 😆
They said there are foam pieces available to help with positions, but they have found something called the Intimate Rider to be the most helpful. The Intimate Rider is a chair designed for people living with spinal cord injuries and other mobility-limiting disabilities. The chair rocks and moves simply when the person sitting in it moves their head.
This chair was also not covered by insurance. They said it costs over $500 but has been worth every penny.
Many people on TikTok now feel like they've been educated on a topic that they have always been genuinely curious about.
And it is helping so many people who are in or have loved ones in the same position.
Everything from the way they approached the topic to how open they were is being recognized and appreciated.
And people are ready to hear more about their lives!
@ambercogbill03">"Going through a traumatic injury like this at such a young age teaches you to appreciate the small things. We have learned how to communicate and work together as a team. We were best friends before the accident and even more so now. We have grown closer than most couples our age, and we never miss the chance to say, 'I love you!' because we know how quickly life can change," Cogbill concluded.
Best things about being paralyzed? #questionoftheday#fyp#paraplegic#paralyzed#loveyouguys♥️#wheelchair#wheelchairlife#fylpシviralシ#spinalcordinjury#spinalcordinjuryrecovery#spinalcordinjurysurvivor#fiance#engaged#wedding#motivation#howto#educational#dirtbike#moto#racing#foryoupage#craighospital @Neven ♬ original sound - Amber & Neven Hart
