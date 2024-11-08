Parents, What's Your Elevator Pitch (Advice) To New Parents You Meet?

You are a seasoned parent in an elevator, and a couple or person with a newborn baby enters. Elevator rides are short. You could make small talk, say nothing, or you can offer your experience in a timely fashion.

Georgiy Datsenko / Getty Images

I want to know from the parents of the BuzzFeed Community: What's your elevator pitch (helpful, brief advice) to new parents?

Perhaps it's a secret method for handling those long first nights of crying.

Maybe you experienced a horrifying close-call while raising your little nugget and want to warn every other parent not to take any scenario for granted. (ex: feeding-related mishaps) Because I'm sure all parents are calm under pressure while dealing with a tiny human!

Or your advice could be more of a life hack to make life easier for the parents and the baby — tips on handling diaper duty without losing your lunch, breakfast, and wine from the night before.

If you have advice, safety tips, life hacks, or anything else, please share your response, and it could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post! If you prefer to stay anonymous, fill out this Google form.