Paris Hilton Expands Pet Grooming Line to Offer Food Products So Animals Get 'the Ultimate Luxury Experience' (Exclusive)

"Our pets are family, and they deserve the best of everything," the businesswoman and mother of two tells PEOPLE

Paris Hilton has expanded her pet grooming line to now offer food products.

Pamper Like Paris is a new food line, available at Chewy, that the multi-hyphenate star, 43, crafted in collaboration with the pet food company Weruva.

"Our pets are family, and they deserve the best of everything," Hilton tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “My new food and grooming products give your fur babies the ultimate luxury experience."

"Each iconic food recipe provides complete and balanced nutrition and is crafted with premium ingredients, guaranteed to delight even the most finicky of pets," she continues. "Your dogs and cats will be Sliving [a combination of slaying and living] at meal time.”

Chewy Pamper Like Paris pet food line.

The Pamper Like Paris collection includes four dog food varieties for $21 per 10-pack, with featured flavors including shredded beef, chicken, duck and pumpkin.

There are also eight cat food varieties, priced at $16 for a 12-pack, with flavor options including wild caught tuna, chicken breast and salmon.

The Pamper Like Paris collection also has curated variety packs — two for dogs and two for cats — which are "perfect for picky eaters new to wet food or those who like to taste test first before committing," per a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Each recipe, the release adds, features essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are free from grains, gluten, carrageenan, corn, soy, artificial colors and flavors, preservatives and animal byproducts.



Kira Labs Paris Hilton with a dog.

Hilton previously unveiled her pet grooming line in November 2024. Developed by Kira Labs, it is made up of various products that are vegan and vet-recommended, as well as paraben-free and sulfate-free.

The collection features odor-control sprays and no-rinse shampoos, as well as a shampoo collection made up of five signature scents — Lavender, Cucumber Melon, Apple Blossom, Bergamot and Sweet Pea & Vanilla — plus a fragrance-free option.

Hilton, a lifelong pet lover, has an Instagram page dedicated to her "fur kids," a.k.a. her many animals.

The Paris Hilton Pet grooming line and the Pamper Like Paris food line are both available to shop on Chewy.

