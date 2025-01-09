Paris Hilton ‘heartbroken’ after watching $8.4m mansion burn down in Palisades wildfire on live TV

Paris Hilton has described her heartbreak after watching her $8.4 million Malibu mansion burn to the ground on live television, as wildfires continue to devastate southern California.

In a cruel twist, the reality TV star and heiress revealed the moment she saw her oceanfront dream home “burn to a crisp” during a breaking news broadcast.

Taking to Instagram, she told her 27 million followers, “This is something no one should ever have to experience.”

The socialite expressed her agony, describing herself as “heartbroken beyond words” after witnessing the destruction of the property, reportedly not her ‘main residence’, alongside her family.

She watched the blaze unfold alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and their children, Phoenix and London.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she shared in an emotional Instagram post.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she wrote.

Despite the loss, Hilton expressed gratitude for her family’s safety. “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe.”

Paris Hilton shared news footage showing her house reduced to ashes (Instagram)

Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original LA fire in Palisades, which has burnt nearly 16,000 acres, and seven others across southern California which threaten to destroy more homes and lives as strong winds scattered embers.

Hilton was not the only celebrity to lose their homes amid a series of deadly wind-fueled fires scorching parts of the region.

When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal said he and his wife had lost his home of 46 years in the blaze.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” the couple said in a joint statement given to the PA news agency.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Hilton and Crystal have lost their homes (Getty)

At least five people have been killed and over 70,000 have been evacuated as panicked residents escape the fury being fueled by high winds.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires started up in Los Angeles County on Tuesday (7 January), engulfing nearly 23,000 acres in the blaze. Meanwhile, two others – the Tyler and Woodley fires – erupted nearby on Wednesday (8 January). The city has declared a state of emergency.

A new fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a series of tourist sites, including the Walk of Fame, and a number of high profile events have been cancelled. A number of celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis and married couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, have lost their homes because of the crisis.

Thousands have been evacuated from Los Angeles as the wildfires worsen (AP)

Oscar-winner Diane Warren, known for writing songs for Celine Dion, Cher, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, confirmed she had also lost her beach home of 30 years in the wildfire, but said her animals had survived the ordeal.

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes told followers on Instagram that his house was destroyed, but that his family are “grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire”.