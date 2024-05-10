Paris Hilton on how she gets her fake tan so good and the Y2K trend she doesn't want to make a comeback...

You can't think fake tan without thinking of Paris Hilton (well, I can't anyway). Her iconic bronzed limbs and platinum blonde hair defined the noughties, not to mention her baby pink tracksuits and impeccable taste in accessories. She was the real-life Barbie of the decade.

So, when it came to getting our legs out and ready for summer, who else would we call up other than Paris Hilton to talk all things fake tan? Name a better person, I dare you.

Cosmopolitan UK chatted with the singer and best-selling author (to name just two of her titles) to chat all things beauty, including her fake tan top tips and the Y2K trend she thinks belongs in the past...

What was your first fake tan experience?

"Back when the first spray tan machines came out, I used to go to a salon on Sunset Plaza and sometimes it would make me look a little too orange."

Do you have a favourite noughties trend?

"Since I invented Y2K fashion, I love it all. But no to an Ed Hardy comeback."

What beauty product has revolutionized your routine?

"Skin Skulpt Plasma Skin Perfector by Heather Nicole, ToGoSpa Eye Patches and, of course, my Airbrush 360 Self-tan Mist from The Future Collection with Tan Luxe."

What do you think is your most iconic beauty look?

"My 21st birthday dress with a smokey eye. That look was so iconic! I love to see how people are inspired by it and how they recreate it."

What’s always in your bag without fail?

"I always have my Love Rush by Paris Hilton perfume, as well as my favourite Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer."



Do you have any self-tanning top tips?

"Always good to have a clear canvas so make sure to exfoliate or use a body scrub before so that the tan goes on perfect and smooth."

What does your daily beauty routine look like on a chilled day at home?

"I'm obsessed with skincare and love going into my 'Sliving Spa' at home. I use products from my skincare line that I’ve been developing over the last two years."

What’s been your worst beauty mistake?

"Being decked out in all Von Dutch and then having it become a trend."



How do you keep your blonde hair in such great condition?

"I use my favourite products from Living Proof. I love their Restore Conditioner and Triple Bond Complex."

What does beauty mean to you?

"To me, beauty is all about having a kind heart. True beauty shines brightest through acts of kindness, love, and compassion. It's not just what's on the outside that counts, but how you treat others and make them feel."

You Might Also Like