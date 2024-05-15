Patio furniture ideas: 17 on-trend designs for stylish outdoor living

Want to give your plot a stylish new look? These patio furniture ideas are the perfect solution. A chic new seating setup can be all it takes for your space to feel refreshed, and there's no landscaping, redecorating, or planting involved.

Of course, garden furniture isn't just for looks – it will transform how you use your patio. And with outdoor living being all the rage right now, we all want to make the very most of our backyards, all year-round.

From gorgeous modular sofas, poolside loungers, monochrome setups, and more, there's something for everyone (and every plot). We've rounded up our favorite looks here to help you plan your alfresco update.