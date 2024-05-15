Patio furniture ideas: 17 on-trend designs for stylish outdoor living
From chic sofas to statement dining tables, these patio furniture ideas are just the update your plot needs
From chic sofas to statement dining tables, these patio furniture ideas are just the update your plot needs
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s monthly inflation rate eased sharply to a single-digit rate in April for the first time in half a year, data released Tuesday showed, a closely watched indicator that bolsters President Javier Milei’s severe austerity program aimed at fixing the country’s troubled economy. Prices rose at a rate of 8.8% last month, the Argentine government statistics agency reported, down from a monthly rate of 11% in March and well below a peak of 25% last December, whe
If you sit most of the day, there's a solid chance you have this.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden lost a Nevada Supreme Court ruling Tuesday in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but his lawyer said he will appeal. A three-justice panel split 2-1, saying the league can force the civil case out of state court and into private arbitration that might be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said he will appeal to
“Twin, where have you been?”
Munn and Mulaney were able to freeze two healthy embryos.
The 2011 Rookie of the Year returns for the magazine's 60th Anniversary issue alongside fellow cover stars Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady
And they came with the tiniest Gucci belt.
The actress shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3½, with husband Justin Timberlake
We need to take a moment for Fonda's Cannes glam
"I helped my coworker with something and after she thanks me she goes 'you know what ion care what they say about you' I stopped her right there cause WHO TF IS THEY AND WHAT THEY BE SAYING?!?"
Putting the boiler shut-off switch next to the light switch is just asking for a disaster.
The 'CBS Mornings' co-host tells PEOPLE all about her initial reaction to being asked to pose for the magazine before being surprised on air with her cover
The actress and the Michelin-starred chef tied the knot on May 12 surrounded by 140 guests including Patricia Arquette, Mariska Hargitay and Gavin Rossdale
King Charles spoke to the public during an engagement in Wiltshire, giving an insight into his cancer treatment
With his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel movie “Furiosa” gearing up for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month, director George Miller recently spoke to The Telegraph and reflected on the notorious feud that broke out between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the grueling …
The Princess of Wales made a special appearance at the 2023 grand final
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Nigeria and the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of gold Burberry heels that she first wore when she got divorced from Trevor Engelson in 2013.
"A surgery that is not necessary for my wellbeing is removing my cellulite," Twain said.
Hoda Kobt has mocked Gavin Rossdale for dating a woman who looks similar to his former wife Gwen Stefani.
The actress is mom to daughter Rani and sons Bingham and Ryder