Patrick, Brittany Mahomes’ ‘15 and FARE’ initiative coming to KC restaurants

There are few situations that unnerve Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a football field.

But during the summer of 2023, Mahomes and wife, Brittany, the KC Current co-owner, shared a scary story involving their son, Bronze. Their baby boy was just 8 months old at the time when he had an allergic reaction to peanuts and was rushed to the emergency room.

That incident and their 3-year-old daughter Sterling’s allergy issues are why the couple announced the “15 and FARE” initiative.

FARE is the Food Allergy Research & Education organization.

The Mahomes’ shared more about “15 and FARE” on social media channels.

“When I first really realized how serious food allergies were was not only with Sterling and when we were testing her and seeing the reactions that she was having to some of the foods that she’s allergic to,” Patrick Mahomes said in a video, “but I think Bronze, and whenever he first had a peanut testing.”

Brittany Mahomes then talked about what happened with Bronze.

“With Bronze, I was doing early introduction, just with the history of Sterling having allergies,” she said. “I was trying out different things with Bronze, and it was our first day of nuts, and it’s just like a little packet of powder that you add to his bottle. And so he took his bottle, and then within 30 or so minutes, he became very irritable, very fussy.

“I took his diaper off, and it was just hives and welts everywhere. It did get up to his face area, which then started the panic inside of me, and that’s when we rushed to the emergency room. Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives, and him being so uncomfortable was probably one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Patrick Mahomes recalled how he felt at the time and how it made him even more aware of food allergies.

“I remember how scared I was and how serious it felt,” Mahomes said. “And luckily for us, the doctors were able to help, and that’s when to me, it became a serious thing that I needed to really pay attention to.”

The “15 and FARE” program will offer food allergy training for Kansas City-area restaurants.

“We’re bringing FARE’s food allergy academy to Kansas City restaurants,” Brittany Mahomes said. “Look for the 15 and FARE restaurant partner logo when dining out. It means these places are trained and ready to keep you safe.”

Here is the video from the Mahomeses.

You can learn more about FARE at its website.