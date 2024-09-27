Who Is Paul Mescal Dating? All About His Current And Past Relationships

Since Paul Mescal rose to fame for his breakout role in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's book Normal People in 2020, the Irish actor quickly became TV and film's latest heart-throb and of course, 'The Internet's Boyfriend'.

Given his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, there have been years of speculation that the pair were secretly dating. However, this has repeatedly been debunked by both actors, wtih Edgar-Jones addressing the fan rumours most recently this year when she confirmed – yet again – that they are just friends.

So, who is Mescal dating, if he is dating at all?

As evidenced by interviews, the 28-year-old actor prefers to keep his dating life private, and out of the public eye. During an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2023, he discussed the challenges of dating while being a celebrity.

'Sometimes I can drown it out and then other times it makes me really mad and upset,' he stated.

He also revealed that it's not always easy to keep things private, noting: 'I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do.

'But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, 'I’ve said what I need to say.' And then it’s just Twitter fodder'

Here is everything that we know about Paul Mescal's dating history:

Gracie Abrams (June 2024 - Present)



In June 2024, Mescal was first linked to American singer Gracie Abrams, who is best known for her songs 'I miss you, I'm sorry' and 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'. TMZ shared a picture of the pair seemingly out on a date in London and deep in conversation.

Just a month later they were spotted together again in the UK capital, this time shopping in Mayfair, as per The Daily Mail, who by August had posted a picture of the pair holding hands and kissing, according to an eye witness.

The last time that Mescal and Abrams were last seen together was on September 3, 2024, as they strolled the streets of London, hand in hand again, with smiles on their faces.

Whether the pair are in a relationship, dating or just enjoying one another's company is still yet to be confirmed. However, this is the first time that Mescal has been romantically linked to someone following his split from singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe Bridgers (2020-2022)



Mescal and Bridgers were first linked to one another back in early 2020, when Bridgers tweeted about Normal People on X (formerly known as Twitter). The tweets, which have since been deleted, showed Bridgers jokingly stating that she was 'sad and horny' after finishing the series.

Mescal responded to the American singer's post, which apparently led to them privately DM'ing one another over social media.

The pair first officially met during an Instagram livestream for Wonderland, leaving several fans of the duo swooning with comments such as 'I can't believe their first date is documented', and 'I just know they both screamed into a pillow once the call ended.'

By June, Bridgers had spoken about Mescal publicly. During an interview with NME, the star spoke of Normal People and mentioned that Mescal had followed her on Instagram, calling him: 'That cute boy'. She also mentioned how the interaction made her feel. 'I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw', she stated.

In November, Mescal confirmed that they were boyfriend and girlfriend, following an interview with GQ in which he praised her for her support during lockdown. 'To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,' he recalled.

And of course, he starred in Bridgers' music video for her song 'Savior Complex' in December 2020, just a month after announcing their relationship.

The couple first made their joint red-carpet debut together in November 2021 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, sending fans on social media into a spiral.

A year later, the pair went to the Met Gala together in 2022, and it was rumoured that the couple were potentially engaged.

Mescal and Bridgers' sweet pictures had gone viral during this time, as well as a photo of the Irish actor smiling across the room at his Normal People co-star, Edgar-Jones, in what fans had described as 'longingly', while he stood next to Bridgers.

Edgar-Jones addressed suggestions of a spark between the pair (again - you sense the theme here) and set the record straight, declaring that she and Mescal were strictly friends. In an interview with Who What Wear, in July 2024, she stated: 'It was kind of wild considering the innocence behind it.

'He's my pal, so he's probably just going like, "There she is."'

By early 2023, it was believed that Mescal and Bridgers had split up, however, Mescal never commented on the breakup, besides stating in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that he detested the 'entitlement' that people felt towards information surrounding his relationship.

