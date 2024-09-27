Paulina Porizkova, 59, makes surprise return to the runway during Paris Fashion Week: '15 seconds of feeling like a queen'

The supermodel hit the runway for Balmain's fashion show, which featured multiple models over age 40.

A trip to Paris turned into an unexpected return to the runway for Paulina Porizkova. On Wednesday, the 59-year-old supermodel closed Balmain’s Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The surprise appearance was a last-minute request from the designer — one Porizkova was happy to oblige.

On Friday, Porizkova shared footage from the show on Instagram with a caption detailing how the collaboration came to life while she was in town for a separate commitment. According to the model, she received a request to close Balmain’s collection three days before the show.

“How could I refuse,” she wrote, adding that once she hit the runway, she had “15 seconds of feeling like a queen.”

Paulina Porizkova walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“My very favourite part was seeing older women, some my age, some older, dressed in sexy gorgeous clothes, being just a part of the crew as opposed to me being the one old token lady,” she wrote. “Thank you, Olivier [Routeing] and the family at Balmain for the opportunity, the talent and, most importantly, for recognizing beauty of all ages.”

The model’s appearance received praise from followers for her return to the runway.

“Simply gorgeous, you and the collection,” photographer Nigel Barker wrote. “Bravo!”

“Great to see age inclusivity. Let’s hope size follows! Oh, and height for us shorter women,” a fan penned.

During her time at the Balmain show, Porizkova spoke to hair stylist Sam McKnight about keeping her hair long — even when it’s grey.

“It’s been in the domain of the young women,” Porizkova said. “There seems to be a weird [idea] in the zeitgeist that when you turn 40 or 50 and go through menopause you were supposed to cut your hair off. ... Anything that’s supposed to be done pisses me off, so I like to do the opposite.”

The model and activist said long hair has traditionally been associated with youth and fertility. “When we’re no longer fertile, we’re not supposed to advertise,” she added.

“I love to see women embracing their beautiful grey colour,” McKnight added.

“Long hair makes me feel sexy,” Porizkova said.

