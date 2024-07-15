Paulina Porizkova, 59, says older women often feel 'invisible': 'It's just endless freaking shame'

"I'd post bikini photos and suddenly get comments like, 'Are you desperate, grandma? How about you cover up and spare us your aging body,' Porizkova said.

Paulina Porizkova reflects on feeling "invisible" because of her age in candid interview with StyleLikeU. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Paulina Porizkova is getting real about the harsh realities that come with aging in the public eye. The 59-year-old former Sports Illustrated model spoke to StyleLikeU about ageism and feeling "invisible." Porizkova shared a clip of the video to Instagram where she expressed her frustration with the way aging women are treated.

"There’s so much shame heaped upon us for everything. The way we look, for the way we age, for our weight, for our skin, for the way we dress," she said in the video. "I mean, It’s just endless freaking shame, and menopause is just another thing to be ashamed of because you’re no longer ‘a viable woman.’”

In the interview, Porizkova recalled how in her early 50s she was met with backlash whenever she spoke about wanting to embrace aging.

"I would write something about being 52 or 53 and looking like this, and people would comment, 'Well, big f—ing deal. J.Lo looks better, and she's only like, two years younger,'" she said. "When I thought about it, all the actresses and singers my age looked younger because they've had work done."

The Czech-born model began receiving harsh comments from people online once she turned 45. "I'd post bikini photos and suddenly get comments like, 'Are you desperate, grandma? How about you cover up and spare us your aging body,'" she said.

Porizkova shared the moment it "dawned" on her that men were less likely to notice her — let alone desire her due to her age. She explained that nowadays, when she walks down the street, she doesn't feel "seen" anymore.

"You think, 'Hold on a second. I am a far more interesting person than I've ever been, and this is where you don't want to see me anymore? Because I've aged out of being physically appealing to you?'" she said.

Fans met the video with supportive messages praising Porizkova for her transparency.

"I love seeing women in the public eye embrace age. How exhausting to constantly be chasing youth with the next procedure. She gets that life is about so much more than that. I'm glad she is speaking and being heard," one person commented.

"As a middle-age woman who still looks good but suffers from all of the age related changes and doesn't look 20-something anymore, I appreciate seeing these women who have been beauty icons and also going through the same thing," a fan penned.

Paulina Porizkova said she was often compared to celebrities her own age who she alleges have had cosmetic procedures. (Image via Getty Images)

"I’m amazed at her bravery and vulnerability in sharing her story," wrote another.

"As a 50-year-old woman who is looking for a naturally aging person to validate and inspire me, Paulina is incredible. I hung onto every word. Thank you for sharing," another fan added.

This isn't the first time Porizkova has called out "unkind" comments on her Instagram posts. In March 2023, the supermodel shared a sultry photo, where she posed in front of a fireplace wearing a matching black underwear set. While many praised the "No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful" author's anti-ageism advocacy, Porizkova rounded up a handful of comments from others who found the picture distasteful and fired back at their criticism.

"The self-objectification just to prove how well you're aging proves how little pride you really have," one commenter wrote.

"Sure, that is what 58 looks like with lots of money," someone else weighed in, adding that Porizkova is "not representative" of most women her age.

"I post a barely-clothed photo of myself, it gets a lot of attention," Porizkova replied to the "naysayers" in her caption. "...What I'm trying to do in representing an older woman as still sexy and viable, and certainly not invisible. ... The unkind comments seem to focus on me needing validation — which is true in part, I do need to be noticed in order not to be invisible."

