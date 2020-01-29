'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Leads The Shelbys To War, Says Steven Knight

From Esquire

After months of silence, we've suddenly got a few little hints about Peaky Blinders season six: yesterday it was the reveal of the first episode's title thanks to director Anthony Byrne, and now writer and showrunner Steven Knight has sketched out where season six will take the Shelby gang.

"[It's going to be] better than ever," the ever-understated Knight told the Press Association at last night's National Television Awards. Then, just to clarify: "It's the best yet."

That's not the sketching out bit, that's just Knight saying it's going to be really good. This is the sketching out bit.

"It's moving the story forward. We always jump in time so we are into the Thirties. Expect the unexpected. Because of the nature of the decade, the Thirties, we know what happened at the end – that war began. There are rumblings and rumours of war and that is overshadowing the whole thing. It makes it all the more... the stakes are higher."

Peaky Blinders had a very good night at the NTAs. It picked up the award for Best Drama Series, and Cillian Murphy took the audience-voted Best Drama Performance gong. The 43-year-old couldn't be there, but he did drop a slightly oddly framed thanks-very-much video on Instagram.

"It confirms to me that Peaky Blinders fans are the best in the world," he said. "So loyal, so imaginative, and so good at voting."

