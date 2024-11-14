Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux Gives Dakota Johnson Vibes With Heavy Fringe And Major Side Slit Dress At Premiere

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal have us very much entertained this week.

The actor and his younger sister attended the global premiere of Gladiator II in London on Wednesday night and showed off their family’s fashion credentials.

The Last Of Us star wore an all-black look for the occasion, with a shirt that buttoned up low on his chest and featured red detailings on the lapel.



Meanwhile, his sister wore a long black turtleneck collared gown with a dramatic slit down the left-hand side that stretched from torso to thigh. The dress also featured black gloves and emerald-hued detailing on the belt, which she complimented with her jewellery.

Speaking about his sister, who came out as transgender in 2021, Pedro told Esquire in 2024: ‘She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.’

Lux is also an actor and graduated from the prestigious and Juilliard's acting program in 2023. She has appeared alongside her famous brother in his hit TV show Narcos.

‘He has been an important part of this,’ she previously told Ya Magazine in her native Spanish language. ‘He is also an artist and has been a guide. He was one of the first to give me the things that were forming my identity.’

The pair most recently hit the red carpet together at the 2024 Emmy Awards in September. The siblings walked the red carpet with colour-coordinated outfits, both wearing black: Pedro dressed in black suit trousers, a white shirt, black tire and sheer knit, and Lux in a halterneck black gown with a fishtail train.

Gladiator II frontman Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott were seen at the premiere and filmed leaping into each other’s arms on the red carpet. The pair are firm friends after starring in the hit 2023 film All of Us Strangers together.

