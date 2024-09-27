People Are Loving These 10 Popular Fashion Trends For Fall, And You Might Be Surprised At What You Can Easily Find In Your Closet

Fall is the season to show off your style. The weather's perfect for layering with accessories like tights and scarves, without bundling up completely. The internet is buzzing with fashion inspiration from the runways of New York, London, and Milan. After combing through TikTok and Instagram, we've spotted several key trends for fall 2024 — and the best part? You probably already own some of these!

1.Cardigans

The internet's boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, was recently spotted wearing a cozy cardigan. If the viral hype around his outfit in this picture is any indication, cardigans will be ultra-popular this season. Worn over a shirt or on its own, this versatile sweater style is a little preppy while still looking relaxed. Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images

This versatile sweater style is appropriate for school, work, and play! Cardigans also go perfectly with fall activities like apple picking and Folklore listening parties.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

2.Crimson red

In the photo above, Grece Ghanem combines multiple trending items (a crimson hoodie, pointed heel, and bag, with oversized jeans), creating an ensemble that even Miranda Priestly would approve of. Grece proves this color works for more than just clothes, but accessories, too. According to Léa Gossein at Heuritech, crimson is one of the hottest colors for fall 2024, with a forecasted increase of 16% since last year. Raimonda Kulikauskiene / Getty Images

In the most recent season of Emily in Paris, Marcello looked molto buono, sporting an effortless take on this color trend. A fitted crimson sweater will never go out of style, but this look is especially in for the cooler months ahead.

Giulia Parmigiani / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.All things suede

Boots, bags, coats galore — suede leather is this season's star material. This fabric trend works for minimalists and maximalists alike. For the latter, suede bags (which are a great thrift find; there are lots out there) featuring fringe and other metal embellishments are back in style for a bohemian look. u/cutecemetary / Via reddit.com

Simply chic brown suede jackets have also been spotted on the streets and runways of recent fashion weeks.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Leave it to Kim to take the suede trend to the next level with camel, suede bell bottoms, and a bag to match.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

4.Baggy Jeans

According to @databutmakeitfashion on Instagram, baggy jeans increased in popularity by 7% online this fall. Neil Mockford / GC Images

Just because the trend is baggy doesn't mean your hem has to look sloppy while sporting the look. Cuffed jeans are also back in, so you can wear loose-fit pants while showing off your footwear, as styled here.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

5.Barn jackets

Dua Lipa can wear pretty much anything and make it look cool, and the classic barn jacket is no exception. Dua Lipa / Via instagram.com

Who What Wear highlighted the barn jacket, a boxy-cut canvas coat with corduroy cuffs and collar, as a big outerwear trend this season.

This preppy coat style, like the one Emma Corrin wore as a young Princess Diana in The Crown, is often associated with English countryside landscapes and farms. Fast-forward and the utility wear of British yesteryear is a popular streetwear style for 2024. Who would have thought?

©Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

6.Ballet flats (part of the balletcore aesthetic)

Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

We are in a walkable footwear renaissance at the moment. This year, ballet flats rose from the ashes of early noughties fashion, gaining so much popularity so quickly that this timeless shoe style has become a hot trend.

Jade T. Belmes / Getty Images

If you thought there was only one way to style a ballet flat, think again. They can be dressed up with a mini skirt for a more feminine look or socks and shorts for a masculine take on the trend.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

7.Moto Boots

Valentina Frugiuele / Getty Images

Moto boots, styled here with an oversized blazer, are a wardrobe staple you can wear from fall into winter. They're versatile without being boring and will add a touch of punk to any outfit.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

8."Office Siren" glasses

NBC / Getty Images

The sultry take on corporate attire, the #officesiren aesthetic, has absolutely taken off in the past year, especially when it comes to eyewear. This trend harkens back to millennials' 2000s roots, the last time slim eyewear was all the rage. In 2006, Gisele Bündchen wore a pair of svelte, rectangular glasses in The Devil Wears Prada.

©20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2024, the same face-framing style has gained traction among celebrities wearing similarly slim eyewear.

Jose Perez / Getty Images

9.The belted waist

Like Paloma Elsesser, so many recent fashion show attendees have been wearing belts over their tops to highlight their natural waist. This trend is amazing because you likely already own the elements needed to assemble it. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

In a video on this season's trending fashion, Autumn Raphael, a self-described "fashion addict," called belts "the hot fall accessory" in a video with over 2 million views.

Marco M. Mantovani / Getty Images

10.Leopard print

While animal prints are timeless, leopard prints are particularly popular right now. A Heuritech insight predicted that leopard print clothes and accessories would increase in popularity this season. Christian Vierig / Getty Images

From sleek accessories to fleecy sweaters, leopard spots are everywhere this season and are great for layering over everyday basics, like a plain dress shirt.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Overall, these trends share common themes of sophistication and relaxation. Rich textures like suede, leather, fleece, and denim enhance elegant yet effortless silhouettes, with belts at the natural waist and loose-fitting jeans. While recent years saw a resurgence of Y2K aesthetics with platform shoes and low-rise pants, this season leans toward — dare I say — a more demure style.

What do you think of these trending styles for fall? Are they très chic or straight-up tragic? Let us know in the comments!