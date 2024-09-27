People Are Loving These 10 Popular Fashion Trends For Fall, And You Might Be Surprised At What You Can Easily Find In Your Closet
Fall is the season to show off your style. The weather's perfect for layering with accessories like tights and scarves, without bundling up completely. The internet is buzzing with fashion inspiration from the runways of New York, London, and Milan. After combing through TikTok and Instagram, we've spotted several key trends for fall 2024 — and the best part? You probably already own some of these!
1.Cardigans
This versatile sweater style is appropriate for school, work, and play! Cardigans also go perfectly with fall activities like apple picking and Folklore listening parties.
2.Crimson red
In the most recent season of Emily in Paris, Marcello looked molto buono, sporting an effortless take on this color trend. A fitted crimson sweater will never go out of style, but this look is especially in for the cooler months ahead.
3.All things suede
Simply chic brown suede jackets have also been spotted on the streets and runways of recent fashion weeks.
Leave it to Kim to take the suede trend to the next level with camel, suede bell bottoms, and a bag to match.
4.Baggy Jeans
Just because the trend is baggy doesn't mean your hem has to look sloppy while sporting the look. Cuffed jeans are also back in, so you can wear loose-fit pants while showing off your footwear, as styled here.
5.Barn jackets
Who What Wear highlighted the barn jacket, a boxy-cut canvas coat with corduroy cuffs and collar, as a big outerwear trend this season.
This preppy coat style, like the one Emma Corrin wore as a young Princess Diana in The Crown, is often associated with English countryside landscapes and farms. Fast-forward and the utility wear of British yesteryear is a popular streetwear style for 2024. Who would have thought?
6.Ballet flats (part of the balletcore aesthetic)
We are in a walkable footwear renaissance at the moment. This year, ballet flats rose from the ashes of early noughties fashion, gaining so much popularity so quickly that this timeless shoe style has become a hot trend.
If you thought there was only one way to style a ballet flat, think again. They can be dressed up with a mini skirt for a more feminine look or socks and shorts for a masculine take on the trend.
7.Moto Boots
Moto boots, styled here with an oversized blazer, are a wardrobe staple you can wear from fall into winter. They're versatile without being boring and will add a touch of punk to any outfit.
8."Office Siren" glasses
The sultry take on corporate attire, the #officesiren aesthetic, has absolutely taken off in the past year, especially when it comes to eyewear. This trend harkens back to millennials' 2000s roots, the last time slim eyewear was all the rage. In 2006, Gisele Bündchen wore a pair of svelte, rectangular glasses in The Devil Wears Prada.
In 2024, the same face-framing style has gained traction among celebrities wearing similarly slim eyewear.
9.The belted waist
In a video on this season's trending fashion, Autumn Raphael, a self-described "fashion addict," called belts "the hot fall accessory" in a video with over 2 million views.
10.Leopard print
From sleek accessories to fleecy sweaters, leopard spots are everywhere this season and are great for layering over everyday basics, like a plain dress shirt.
Overall, these trends share common themes of sophistication and relaxation. Rich textures like suede, leather, fleece, and denim enhance elegant yet effortless silhouettes, with belts at the natural waist and loose-fitting jeans. While recent years saw a resurgence of Y2K aesthetics with platform shoes and low-rise pants, this season leans toward — dare I say — a more demure style.
What do you think of these trending styles for fall? Are they très chic or straight-up tragic? Let us know in the comments!