People Are Loving These 10 Popular Fashion Trends For Fall, And You Might Be Surprised At What You Can Easily Find In Your Closet

Meg Sullivan
Fall is the season to show off your style. The weather's perfect for layering with accessories like tights and scarves, without bundling up completely. The internet is buzzing with fashion inspiration from the runways of New York, London, and Milan. After combing through TikTok and Instagram, we've spotted several key trends for fall 2024 — and the best part? You probably already own some of these!

1.Cardigans

Jacob Elordi is wearing a black cardigan, white shirt, and white pants, walking outdoors in front of greenery

This versatile sweater style is appropriate for school, work, and play! Cardigans also go perfectly with fall activities like apple picking and Folklore listening parties.

Eva Chen in a brown button-up cardigan over a matching short skirt, holding a black handbag, standing outdoors
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

2.Crimson red

Grece Ghanem wearing a red sweater with sporty stripes, high-waisted dark jeans, and blue sunglasses, holding a red bag

In the most recent season of Emily in Paris, Marcello looked molto buono, sporting an effortless take on this color trend. A fitted crimson sweater will never go out of style, but this look is especially in for the cooler months ahead.

Marcello in "Emily In Paris" wearing a red sweater
Giulia Parmigiani / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.All things suede

A person with nail art and tattoos is holding an earthy-toned suede bag

Simply chic brown suede jackets have also been spotted on the streets and runways of recent fashion weeks.

Person in a suede zip-up jacket, sunglasses, and beige pants, walking on a street
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Leave it to Kim to take the suede trend to the next level with camel, suede bell bottoms, and a bag to match.

Kim Kardashian walks on a city street wearing a strapless yellow top, brown pants, and holding a large tan handbag
Robert Kamau / GC Images

4.Baggy Jeans

Joe Allwyn in dark blazer, sunglasses, and oversized jeans walks on a city sidewalk, accompanied by two women and another man.

Just because the trend is baggy doesn't mean your hem has to look sloppy while sporting the look. Cuffed jeans are also back in, so you can wear loose-fit pants while showing off your footwear, as styled here.

A fashion show attendee with red braided hair is wearing a cropped knit sweater with a fur detail, a belt, a red lattice skirt, and jeans
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

5.Barn jackets

Dua Lipa smiles while holding a coffee cup on a rocky beach, wearing a green jacket, black shorts, and a dark hat. Island visible in the background

Who What Wear highlighted the barn jacket, a boxy-cut canvas coat with corduroy cuffs and collar, as a big outerwear trend this season.

A green barn jacket with brown collar and sleeve accents is laid out on a textured surface, showing its interior lining
u/addverb / Via reddit.com

This preppy coat style, like the one Emma Corrin wore as a young Princess Diana in The Crown, is often associated with English countryside landscapes and farms. Fast-forward and the utility wear of British yesteryear is a popular streetwear style for 2024. Who would have thought?

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in hunting attire in "The Crown"
©Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

6.Ballet flats (part of the balletcore aesthetic)

Mary Jane shoes with black mesh styling are worn by a person in a green skirt
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

We are in a walkable footwear renaissance at the moment. This year, ballet flats rose from the ashes of early noughties fashion, gaining so much popularity so quickly that this timeless shoe style has become a hot trend.

A woman walking on the street, smiling, wearing a beige blazer dress with a white frill hem and holding sunglasses
Jade T. Belmes / Getty Images

If you thought there was only one way to style a ballet flat, think again. They can be dressed up with a mini skirt for a more feminine look or socks and shorts for a masculine take on the trend.

A stylish man in shorts and ankle socks with red ballet flats
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

7.Moto Boots

An individual wearing an oversized brown blazer, white shirt, green gloves, black headscarf, sunglasses, and brown boots is holding a bag on a street
Valentina Frugiuele / Getty Images

Moto boots, styled here with an oversized blazer, are a wardrobe staple you can wear from fall into winter. They're versatile without being boring and will add a touch of punk to any outfit.

Close-up of black leather moto boots with studs and buckles
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

8."Office Siren" glasses

Doja Cat smiles while wearing a sleeveless high-neck crop top and slim glasses
NBC / Getty Images

The sultry take on corporate attire, the #officesiren aesthetic, has absolutely taken off in the past year, especially when it comes to eyewear. This trend harkens back to millennials' 2000s roots, the last time slim eyewear was all the rage. In 2006, Gisele Bündchen wore a pair of svelte, rectangular glasses in The Devil Wears Prada.

Gisele Bündchen and Emily Blunt in a scene from "The Devil Wears Prada," both looking off to the side, standing at a desk with office supplies in the foreground
©20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2024, the same face-framing style has gained traction among celebrities wearing similarly slim eyewear.

Julia Fox wearing a loose, button-down shirt, accessorized with glasses and a black shoulder bag, walking in front of a graffiti background
Jose Perez / Getty Images

9.The belted waist

paloma elsesser wearing a green button-up shirt with a belt and white skirt

Like Paloma Elsesser, so many recent fashion show attendees have been wearing belts over their tops to highlight their natural waist. This trend is amazing because you likely already own the elements needed to assemble it.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

In a video on this season's trending fashion, Autumn Raphael, a self-described "fashion addict," called belts "the hot fall accessory" in a video with over 2 million views.

A stylish woman wearing a tailored blazer with a black belt
Marco M. Mantovani / Getty Images

10.Leopard print

A woman in a belted leopard-print cardigan, black mini dress, tights, sunglasses, and leopard-print flats walks on a crosswalk, holding a black handbag

From sleek accessories to fleecy sweaters, leopard spots are everywhere this season and are great for layering over everyday basics, like a plain dress shirt.

Woman in a patterned coat, blue shirt, and a snakeprint skirt walking with a black bag during a street fashion event
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Overall, these trends share common themes of sophistication and relaxation. Rich textures like suede, leather, fleece, and denim enhance elegant yet effortless silhouettes, with belts at the natural waist and loose-fitting jeans. While recent years saw a resurgence of Y2K aesthetics with platform shoes and low-rise pants, this season leans toward — dare I say — a more demure style.

Meryl Streep in two scenes from "The Devil Wears Prada," holding a newspaper and saying, "that's all"

What do you think of these trending styles for fall? Are they très chic or straight-up tragic? Let us know in the comments!

