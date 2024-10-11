People-loving pup terrified in shelter — and has been there half his life. Meet Ranger

A 6-year-old dog in a Pennsylvania shelter desperately wants a family to call his own — but he’s being ignored do to one thing — his anxiety.

“My name is Ranger. I came to the shelter as a stray, and I have been here for three long years. Since I am six, that means half of my life has been spent in the shelter,” The Humane Society of Somerset County said in an Oct. 10 Facebook post.

“Because I’ve been here for so long, I’ve developed anxiety. It’s just so loud here, and it makes me scared and nervous. Because of my anxiety, they call me a ‘special needs’ doggie, but that doesn’t mean I’m bad or mean. In fact, it’s the exact opposite! I love humans. And I love attention from humans. I love to play and get petted and have my belly rubbed.”

Ranger has been overlooked and would love “one-on-one” time with potential owners, but since there are so many dogs in the shelter, he often never gets a chance.

“Here at the shelter I’m in a kennel so much of the day and I hate it. Sometimes the staff takes me from room to room to give me a break, but what I really need is a home. I am house-trained and know to potty outside only,” the shelter said. “I like to pick ‘my person’ and my ideal home would be a single person or a young family without children. I don’t dislike kids, but they can make me nervous when they’re loud and energetic.”

Ranger does love other dogs, but is not a friend to cats.

“I love to lounge around with my humans, but I also like to play. I think walks are so much fun! I get really excited when we start and can pull on my leash, but I usually calm down after a few minutes,” the shelter continues.

For more information on Ranger or other adoptable animals, visit the shelter’s website.

Somerset is about a 70-mile drive southeast from Pittsburgh.

