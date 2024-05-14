People magazine names trendy Lexington bar among 50 most beautiful US restaurants

Next time you find yourself yearning to escape Lexington’s poor weather, you don’t necessarily have to fly out of Blue Grass Airport or hit the road to feel the warm embrace of a tropical paradise.

Atop The Manchester is Lost Palm, an indoor-outdoor drinking parlor that’s like a time capsule from circa 1960 south Florida. At Lost Palm, you can sip mai tais and sample ceviche amid interiors accented by lush tropical plants and pink-and-green decor.

Lost Palm, which only opened last year, is already receiving some national attention, including most recently from People magazine.

For the magazine’s 50th anniversary and 2024 Beautiful issue, it partnered with OpenTable to crown the country’s 50 Most Beautiful restaurants, one for each U.S. state. In Kentucky, Lost Palm took that honor.

What makes Lost Palm standout?

Along with tropical cocktail offerings, Lost Palm’s menu features jerk chicken lollipops, alligator tacos, Cuban sandwiches and key lime pie, to name a few dishes.

You can dine indoors or pick a shady spot on the restaurant’s rooftop patio, which offers a view of Lexington.

Lost Palm takes reservations, though walk-ins are also welcome with seating available at its upscale tiki bar.

If you go…

Address: 941 Manchester St., Lexington KY 40508

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. (sometimes 2 a.m.)

