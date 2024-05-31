PEOPLE’s Picks for the Best LGBTQ+ Kids Books for Pride Month

See our recommendations for the best books to share with young readers this June

PEOPLE's picks for the best LGBTQ+ kids books to read for Pride Month

Pride Month is the perfect time to share inclusive, LGBTQ+ stories with even the youngest readers in our lives.



There are a great number of books for kids and middle grade readers that examine the multitudes of the LGBTQ+ experience — from history to family to friendship, there’s sure to be a pick for every reader in the family.



Whether you're looking for a middle grade novel full of adventure, or a picture book to teach little ones that there are many kinds of families out there, here are PEOPLE’s picks for the best kids books to read this June.



'How Lucky Am I?' by Scott and Mark Hoying

'How Lucky Am I?' by Scott and Mark Hoying

From Pentatonix co-founder Scott Hoying and his husband Mark comes a sweet picture book about the importance of family. Fans of the band will also be delighted that the book includes a link to an original song performed by the authors.

See at Amazon

Related: All About the Pentatonix Members' Partners

'Harper Becomes a Big Sister' by Seamus Kirst

'Harper Becomes a Big Sister' by Seamus Kirst

When Harper’s Dad and Daddy adopt another baby, she must come to terms with her changing family dynamic — as well as the fact that her little brother may be a great addition to the family after all. A great look at the multiplicity of family, and a second book is set to follow in September!

See at Amazon

'The ABCS of Queer History' by Dr. Seema Yasmin

'The ABCS of Queer History' by Dr. Seema Yasmin

This picture book shines a light on important queer trail blazers throughout history. From James Baldwin to Sally Ride and George Takei, this book, featuring illustrations from Lucy Kirk, is the perfect read to both entertain and educate.

See at Amazon

Related: Essential Reading for Pride: PEOPLE Picks Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Books For Adults

'My Family, Your Family!' by Kathryn Cole

'My Family, Your Family!' by Kathryn Cole

This simple picture book packs an important message, as it explores a diverse array of families — families with two parents, one parent, grandparents and with two moms or dads, as well. A great story about the many ways to make up a family.

See at Amazon

'And Tango Makes Three' by Justin Richardson

'And Tango Makes Three' by Justin Richardson

Two male penguins named Roy and Slio welcome a child of their own with the help of a Central Park zookeeper in this bestselling book that has charmed readers of all ages.

See at Amazon

'Glenn Burke, Game Changer' by Phil Bildner

'Glenn Burke, Game Changer' by Phil Bildner

This inspiring biography and picture book tells the story of Glenn Burke, the Major League Baseball player who broke boundaries — both as the person who invented the high five, but also as the first MLB star to come out as gay. A great first introduction to an icon.

See at Amazon

Related: Obsessed with Challengers? Read These Steamy, Spicy Sports-Themed Romance Novels Next

'Saturday is Pancake Day' by Bernadette Green

'Saturday is Pancake Day' by Bernadette Green

Henry isn’t up for cooking breakfast one morning, so it’s up to his husband Milo and their two twins to lure him out of bed with some delicious treats. This sweet book is the perfect literary start to a weekend morning.

See at Amazon

'Melissa' by Alex Gino

'Melissa' by Alex Gino

Melissa is known as George to most people around her, but she knows that she’s not a boy. When the opportunity to play Charlotte in the school production of Charlotte’s Web presents itself, Melissa comes to embrace who she really is, in this acclaimed middle grade novel.

See at Amazon

Related: Meet Jason June, the Genderqueer Children's Book Author in 'Love with Love' and Its 'Unpredictability'

'The Insiders' by Mark Oshiro

'The Insiders' by Mark Oshiro

Héctor Muñoz is having a hard time fitting in at his new school in Orangevale; back home in San Francisco, being gay wasn’t a big deal. While at school one day, though, he stumbles upon a mysterious closet that connects him with two kids from across the country. This novel is full of magic and friendship.

See at Amazon

'This Is Our Rainbow' edited by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby

'This Is Our Rainbow' edited by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby

This LGBTQ+ anthology for middle grade readers features stories for everyone. From realistic fiction to fantasy to sci fi, these stories encapsulate everything from a nonbinary athlete searching for community to a transgender girl encouraging her online friend to come out.

See at Amazon

'The Deep and Dark Blue' by Niki Smith

'The Deep and Dark Blue' by Niki Smith

In this gripping graphic novel, Hawke and Grayson — twins who must escape a coup in their magical hometown — must undertake the new identities of Hanna and Grayce for their safety. After they leave and hatch a plan to save their family, Grayce decides she wants to continue living as a girl, in this story perfect for fans of The Witch Boy and The Legend of Korra.

See at Amazon

'The Best At It' by Maulik Pancholy

'The Best At It' by Maulik Pancholy

In this relatable middle grade novel, Rahul Kapoor is starting seventh grade in a new Indiana town. Showing up at a new middle school is anxiety-inducing enough, but with new bullies — not to mention his growing crush on a classmate — Rahul finds that he is in for a busy and transformative year.

See at Amazon

Related: New Book 'Pride: The Story of the LGBTQ Equality Movement' Marks Milestones Past - See the Moving Photos

'Antonio’s Card' by Rigoberto Gonzalez

'Antonio's Card' by Rigoberto Gonzalez

When Antonio is assigned to make a Mother’s Day card for school, he must figure out how to properly express how much he loves his mother and her partner. This touching children’s book is also available in Spanish.

See at Amazon

'Butterflies for Dada' by Paige Luisa

'Butterflies for Dada' by Paige Luisa

When Mazzy’s father unexpectedly dies, she learns to cope with grief with help from her other father and her nanny, who remind her that the people we love are never truly gone. A touching portrait of dealing with loss, perfect for young readers trying to understand it.

See at Amazon

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.