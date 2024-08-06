People Are Sharing The Best Advice They Ever Got And It's Life-Changing
Words of wisdom can make a huge difference in the way you look at life.
Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best advice they ever got. Here are some of the greatest responses:
1."Growing older is a privilege denied by many. One summer, I had five people in my life who passed away. It was one after the other the whole summer, from ex-boyfriends who had a positive impact on my life, to students I used to work with in higher education. I read that quote and it made me realize that life is not promised and that every day you wake up is a gift."
2."You're not here to be liked."
3."My mom always says, 'Love should be like cold soup that grows hot, not hot soup that grows cold.' If it's too intense in the beginning, chances are it will fizzle out. This one stuck with me because we are taught at a young age about love at first sight and being head over heels early in a relationship. Most successful relationships, including my own, take time to heat up. I never forgot that line."
4."There's always someone with less patience than you."
5."We go through hard things in life so we know how to help someone going through those same things later. I don't think everything happens for a reason, but I do think you can learn from everything."
6."Drink a lot of water. Drink too much water. Never stop drinking water!"
7."If you aren't sure whether you need to get some sleep, you do."
8."No one really has it all together."
—Anonymous, Ohio
9."Never chase money. Money will come to you when you start doing what you love."
10."Have no regrets."
—Aimée, Florida
11."'The way someone treats you says everything about them and nothing about you.' This changed my life once I was able to internalize it."
12."Only one person can be the best at something, and everyone else is just trying their hardest. Whoever you're comparing yourself to is comparing themselves to everyone else. It's OK to not do everything perfectly, and it's still worth doing."
—Audrey, Texas
13."Everyone has a different idea of you in their minds, so make sure it's a good one. You don't want it to be your funeral and people are talking s--t about you. Be nice, help people, love people, and don't be petty."
14."Your character is your destiny."
15."I was in an abusive marriage and kept being told by church members that it was a sin to divorce. My mother told me to get the heck out of there because I could not break vows that had already been broken by his actions. He voided them first."
16."The faster you stop being so self-conscious, you'll enjoy life much more. Without the burden of everything or what everyone thinks of you, your life will be much more full and great."
—Samira, California
17."Your work friends aren't your friends. Yes, you might walk away with one, maybe two you keep in touch with regularly, but out of sight out of mind. It isn't a bad thing. The job brought you together and it's a common experience."
18."When in doubt, eat a cupcake."
19."Be yourself. Embrace the flaws and scars, and love yourself. Be weird, be wacky, tacky, or anything you want to be! Don't let other people tell you what you should be. The haters will be all around, but shine like a star and blind them with your light!"
20."Don't let other people's problems become yours. Don't take on someone else's burdens or issues. Stay in your lane."
—Jennie, North Carolina
21."Never believe what your mind tells you after 9 p.m."
22."The most important financial decision you will ever make is who you marry."
—Rick, Indiana
23."You will get a lot of advice on how to protect yourself and be an individual. Set boundaries, know your triggers, live your best life, etc. And while all of that is great, it's an incomplete toolbox. There's less supporting information on how to meet people where they are, accept your vulnerability in relationships, manage conflict, and otherwise have the skills to be part of a relationship or part of a community. Spend life with half an emotional toolbox, and a lot of things are going to end up broken."
What's the best advice you've ever gave or been given? Share it in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.