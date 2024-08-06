People Are Sharing The Best Advice They Ever Got And It's Life-Changing

Words of wisdom can make a huge difference in the way you look at life.

Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the best advice they ever got. Here are some of the greatest responses:

1."Growing older is a privilege denied by many. One summer, I had five people in my life who passed away. It was one after the other the whole summer, from ex-boyfriends who had a positive impact on my life, to students I used to work with in higher education. I read that quote and it made me realize that life is not promised and that every day you wake up is a gift."

"I am 43 now. Every year on my birthday, I say that quote to myself. I dedicate every gray hair, wrinkle, and any other sign of getting older to those who had positive impacts on my life and have passed away. Yes, getting older has its pitfalls, but I am still here and get to experience those changes." —boringcat61 © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

2."You're not here to be liked."

—ruthruthruth

3."My mom always says, 'Love should be like cold soup that grows hot, not hot soup that grows cold.' If it's too intense in the beginning, chances are it will fizzle out. This one stuck with me because we are taught at a young age about love at first sight and being head over heels early in a relationship. Most successful relationships, including my own, take time to heat up. I never forgot that line."

—Amber, Pennsylvania Sarah Shatz / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

4."There's always someone with less patience than you."

—daisyswierc

5."We go through hard things in life so we know how to help someone going through those same things later. I don't think everything happens for a reason, but I do think you can learn from everything."

—re89245 Suzanne Hanover / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

6."Drink a lot of water. Drink too much water. Never stop drinking water!"

—graveheartsdesign

7."If you aren't sure whether you need to get some sleep, you do."

—sarahbird Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Courtesy Everett Collection

8."No one really has it all together."

—Anonymous, Ohio

9."Never chase money. Money will come to you when you start doing what you love."

—sandisun © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

10."Have no regrets."

—Aimée, Florida

11."'The way someone treats you says everything about them and nothing about you.' This changed my life once I was able to internalize it."

—elizabethg20 © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

12."Only one person can be the best at something, and everyone else is just trying their hardest. Whoever you're comparing yourself to is comparing themselves to everyone else. It's OK to not do everything perfectly, and it's still worth doing."

—Audrey, Texas

13."Everyone has a different idea of you in their minds, so make sure it's a good one. You don't want it to be your funeral and people are talking s--t about you. Be nice, help people, love people, and don't be petty."

—Noel, Minnesota Mark Schafer/ © STX Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

14."Your character is your destiny."

—kittylane276

15."I was in an abusive marriage and kept being told by church members that it was a sin to divorce. My mother told me to get the heck out of there because I could not break vows that had already been broken by his actions. He voided them first."

—abourque © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

16."The faster you stop being so self-conscious, you'll enjoy life much more. Without the burden of everything or what everyone thinks of you, your life will be much more full and great."

—Samira, California

17."Your work friends aren't your friends. Yes, you might walk away with one, maybe two you keep in touch with regularly, but out of sight out of mind. It isn't a bad thing. The job brought you together and it's a common experience."

"I’ve seen too many people be upset whenever someone doesn't reach out after they left, but the common denominator is gone, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯." —Olive, Tennessee Chris Haston / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

18."When in doubt, eat a cupcake."

—livelaughlovekenny

19."Be yourself. Embrace the flaws and scars, and love yourself. Be weird, be wacky, tacky, or anything you want to be! Don't let other people tell you what you should be. The haters will be all around, but shine like a star and blind them with your light!"

—jashin4011 © Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

20."Don't let other people's problems become yours. Don't take on someone else's burdens or issues. Stay in your lane."

—Jennie, North Carolina

21."Never believe what your mind tells you after 9 p.m."

—Jillian, Massachusetts © New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

22."The most important financial decision you will ever make is who you marry."

—Rick, Indiana

23."You will get a lot of advice on how to protect yourself and be an individual. Set boundaries, know your triggers, live your best life, etc. And while all of that is great, it's an incomplete toolbox. There's less supporting information on how to meet people where they are, accept your vulnerability in relationships, manage conflict, and otherwise have the skills to be part of a relationship or part of a community. Spend life with half an emotional toolbox, and a lot of things are going to end up broken."

—Claire, Massachusetts © Yari Film Group Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

