People Are Sharing Their Favorite "Trash Foods" That Taste Better Than The High-Quality Version

Fancy and expensive do not always mean better, especially when it comes to food. So redditor u/KaiFukugawa asked, "What foods are better when they're low quality?" Here is what people said...

1."Jiffy corn muffin mix. I think they're excellent quality, but they are the least expensive corn muffin mix. I've tried all the fancy mixes, and nope. Jiffy tastes better to me. I've also tried many different 'from scratch' recipes, and Jiffy tastes better! I've been making Jiffy corn muffin mix for forty years! I literally could make it blindfolded."

—u/Color_of_Time Marritch / Getty Images

2."My sister and I always raved about my dad's awesome pancakes. Once we were adults, he confessed they were from the Krusteaz box mix. Still the best pancakes IMO."

—u/Blonde_Mexican

3."Breakfast burritos! I don’t need a $7+ breakfast burrito. Give me eggs, protein, maybe potatoes, some cheese, and I’m good. I don’t think I’ve ever been impressed by expensive, bougie breakfast burritos."

—u/KaiFukugawa Wirestock / Getty Images

4."Breakfast sandwiches. Bacon, egg, and cheese or sausage, egg, and cheese, etc. I moved out of NYC, and it's so hard to find a solid breakfast sandwich. Restaurants always try to make it too fancy."

—u/veedubbayou Ant Dm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5."Mac 'n' cheese with hotdogs cut up in it. I can make a way better mac 'n' cheese from a béchamel and four different cheeses with a crispy topping...but when I'm sad or sick or upset about something, the blue box of mac with cheap hotdogs is the only thing that makes me feel better. My mom was a terrible cook but made it for me in all these situations. As an adult, it's the only thing that works."

—u/Noneofyobusiness1492

6."Cheap, dingy diners are always better than a more expensive breakfast/brunch restaurant, especially regarding french toast. Fancy brunch restaurants always use extremely thick bread, which doesn't soak anything up. Then they go further and top it with compotes and flavored syrups. Bleh."

—u/frankfurter111 Redunnlev / Getty Images

7."I love Panda Express. It is, technically, garbage food, according to most people. I accept that. HOWEVER! I can absolutely smash some orange chicken, chow mein, and cream cheese rangoon."

—u/KaiFukugawa

8."Ramen. Instant ramen just hits differently than a fancy bowl of ramen."

—u/c-weed-snax Irina Marwan / Getty Images

9."Fake maple syrup. I just like the taste and consistency better than real maple syrup. I crave the high fructose corn syrup."

—u/Tacticalneurosis

10."Nachos made with the fake cheese sauce > nachos made with real shredded cheese."

—u/lionbacker54 Massimo Ravera / Getty Images

11."I really do enjoy the nastiness of a McDouble. Something about the salt and pepper, the grease, and the sweetness of the onions and ketchup just gets me sometimes."

—u/LiteralLuciferian

12."I love a 'cartoon' grilled cheese. You know, the perfectly square one, made with the cheapest white bread, butter-flavored oil, and fake orange cheese product, cooked on a huge flat top. It's super nostalgic, and the textural contrast is amazing."

—u/bunnycrush_ Jenniferrutledgephotography / Getty Images

13."Boxed brownies. There's something about them that makes them much better than their homemade or gourmet counterparts, IMO."

—u/FangShway

14."Ice cream sandwiches. The cheap kind with the soft chocolate cookie and slow-melting vanilla ice cream is so much better than any of the fancier versions."

—u/Hrmbee Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

15."Most Thanksgiving stapes are better cheap. That goes for stovetop stuffing and canned cranberry sauce (Ocean Spray, of course!)."

—u/GoldenEye0091 Jennifer_sharp / Getty Images

16."I don't think I've ever had queso made with 'real' cheese that tasted better than queso made with processed cheese."

—u/Chuu Fdastudillo / Getty Images

17."Cool Whip. There! I said it. I love Cool Whip. I'm an avid cook and love being in my kitchen. I can make whipped cream the good way, but Cool Whip on anything makes me so happy."

—unrulyfemale

18."Hashbrowns. The cheap, dehydrated, boxed hashbrowns always turn out better than any other version, including made-from-scratch."

—u/TheReal-Chris Jeff R Clow / Getty Images

19."Ketchup. Give me Heinz, not some bullshit 'fancy' artisan ketchup."

—u/fake-august

20."Cheeseburgers. Usually, when it comes to the gourmet ones, there's too much going on, the bread is all wrong, or they fall apart when trying to eat them. Just give me Five Guys or Shake Shack any day."

—u/cyappu Scott Olson / Getty Images

21."Corned beef hash. I see it on menus for $15+ and all sorts of recipes for it, but I'd rather have a can of Hormel or even the local supermarket brand."

—u/Drinking_Frog

22."Canned asparagus. I use it in all kinds of dishes and absolutely love it, but fresh asparagus does nothing for me."

—u/ang334 ÃÂ©daniela White Images / Getty Images

23."I like boxed yellow cake mix (like Duncan Hines) with chocolate frosting more than I enjoy most fancy bakery cakes."

—u/bellestarxo Diane39 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24."I love imitation crab. And I know it's not real crab (and I do love real crab), but give me the fake stuff, and I'll be pleased. I don't know what it is, but imitation crab is my favorite."

—u/BookWookie2 Juanmonino / Getty Images

25."Hamburger helper, particularly the stroganoff. It's my guilty pleasure."

—u/Original60sGirl

26."If you're making bacon-wrapped anything, you want the cheapest bacon. Otherwise, it will be too thick and won't cook through."

—u/Mountain-Builder-654 Bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you have one to add? What food or dish do you prefer the cheap version of compared to an elevated or more upscale preparation? You can also add it to this anonymous form.