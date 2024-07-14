People Are Sharing Their Favorite "Trash Foods" That Taste Better Than The High-Quality Version
Fancy and expensive do not always mean better, especially when it comes to food. So redditor u/KaiFukugawa asked, "What foods are better when they're low quality?" Here is what people said...
1."Jiffy corn muffin mix. I think they're excellent quality, but they are the least expensive corn muffin mix. I've tried all the fancy mixes, and nope. Jiffy tastes better to me. I've also tried many different 'from scratch' recipes, and Jiffy tastes better! I've been making Jiffy corn muffin mix for forty years! I literally could make it blindfolded."
2."My sister and I always raved about my dad's awesome pancakes. Once we were adults, he confessed they were from the Krusteaz box mix. Still the best pancakes IMO."
3."Breakfast burritos! I don’t need a $7+ breakfast burrito. Give me eggs, protein, maybe potatoes, some cheese, and I’m good. I don’t think I’ve ever been impressed by expensive, bougie breakfast burritos."
4."Breakfast sandwiches. Bacon, egg, and cheese or sausage, egg, and cheese, etc. I moved out of NYC, and it's so hard to find a solid breakfast sandwich. Restaurants always try to make it too fancy."
5."Mac 'n' cheese with hotdogs cut up in it. I can make a way better mac 'n' cheese from a béchamel and four different cheeses with a crispy topping...but when I'm sad or sick or upset about something, the blue box of mac with cheap hotdogs is the only thing that makes me feel better. My mom was a terrible cook but made it for me in all these situations. As an adult, it's the only thing that works."
6."Cheap, dingy diners are always better than a more expensive breakfast/brunch restaurant, especially regarding french toast. Fancy brunch restaurants always use extremely thick bread, which doesn't soak anything up. Then they go further and top it with compotes and flavored syrups. Bleh."
7."I love Panda Express. It is, technically, garbage food, according to most people. I accept that. HOWEVER! I can absolutely smash some orange chicken, chow mein, and cream cheese rangoon."
8."Ramen. Instant ramen just hits differently than a fancy bowl of ramen."
9."Fake maple syrup. I just like the taste and consistency better than real maple syrup. I crave the high fructose corn syrup."
10."Nachos made with the fake cheese sauce > nachos made with real shredded cheese."
11."I really do enjoy the nastiness of a McDouble. Something about the salt and pepper, the grease, and the sweetness of the onions and ketchup just gets me sometimes."
12."I love a 'cartoon' grilled cheese. You know, the perfectly square one, made with the cheapest white bread, butter-flavored oil, and fake orange cheese product, cooked on a huge flat top. It's super nostalgic, and the textural contrast is amazing."
13."Boxed brownies. There's something about them that makes them much better than their homemade or gourmet counterparts, IMO."
14."Ice cream sandwiches. The cheap kind with the soft chocolate cookie and slow-melting vanilla ice cream is so much better than any of the fancier versions."
15."Most Thanksgiving stapes are better cheap. That goes for stovetop stuffing and canned cranberry sauce (Ocean Spray, of course!)."
16."I don't think I've ever had queso made with 'real' cheese that tasted better than queso made with processed cheese."
17."Cool Whip. There! I said it. I love Cool Whip. I'm an avid cook and love being in my kitchen. I can make whipped cream the good way, but Cool Whip on anything makes me so happy."
18."Hashbrowns. The cheap, dehydrated, boxed hashbrowns always turn out better than any other version, including made-from-scratch."
19."Ketchup. Give me Heinz, not some bullshit 'fancy' artisan ketchup."
20."Cheeseburgers. Usually, when it comes to the gourmet ones, there's too much going on, the bread is all wrong, or they fall apart when trying to eat them. Just give me Five Guys or Shake Shack any day."
21."Corned beef hash. I see it on menus for $15+ and all sorts of recipes for it, but I'd rather have a can of Hormel or even the local supermarket brand."
22."Canned asparagus. I use it in all kinds of dishes and absolutely love it, but fresh asparagus does nothing for me."
23."I like boxed yellow cake mix (like Duncan Hines) with chocolate frosting more than I enjoy most fancy bakery cakes."
24."I love imitation crab. And I know it's not real crab (and I do love real crab), but give me the fake stuff, and I'll be pleased. I don't know what it is, but imitation crab is my favorite."
25."Hamburger helper, particularly the stroganoff. It's my guilty pleasure."
26."If you're making bacon-wrapped anything, you want the cheapest bacon. Otherwise, it will be too thick and won't cook through."
Do you have one to add? What food or dish do you prefer the cheap version of compared to an elevated or more upscale preparation? You can also add it to this anonymous form.