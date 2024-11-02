People Are Sharing The Non-Sexual Things Someone In Their Life Did That Made Them Fall Head Over Heels, And I Think We All Need This Little Pick-Me-Up Right Now

Thanks to rom-coms, when we (if we ever) picture the moment we fall in love with someone, it'll be this over-the-top grandiose moment in time. However, sometimes, even the smallest acts of kindness or gestures can help us realize when we are truly falling head over heels for someone. People of the BuzzFeed Community shared the non-sexual thing someone in their life did that made them weak in the knees. Here's what they shared.

1."I was at a training thing for work out of state. At the end of the training, there was a party. I got plastered and walked up to a guy and started talking. After a while, he took my hand, walked me back to my dorm, and ensured I got in alright. The next day, he showed up at my door and, without saying a word, handed me a bag containing an energy drink, a Gatorade, and a note with his contact information on it. He scurried away before I could say anything. I ended up marrying him."

—hiddencake55 Nosystem Images / Getty Images

2."My wife said when I started using French phrases like 'je t'adore' (I love you) that really hooked her. This was years later, and I really didn't know that it had that effect! I was serious, not joking; thought it sounded more romantic than just the English phrase."

—clumsysedan65

3."I was on a field exercise on my 19th birthday. My squad leader ran over to me with an MRE (meal ready to eat) in his hand and yelled, 'Hey, it’s your birthday, right?' I heard chili mac’s your fave,' and tossed me the packet. That was the most thoughtful thing anyone had ever done for me."

—certified_drapetomaniac

4."Before we even met in person, we were talking and I casually mentioned an amusing story involving Red Lobster. I told him I only went for the biscuits. A week or two later, he invited me over for dinner, where he made the cheddar bay biscuits."

—peacefulpenguin58

5."After only dating for a few weeks, he told me he loved me. I gently told him thank you, vowing to keep myself honest, but I couldn't say it back yet, not until I knew I wasn't lying. He said, 'That's okay, I can wait.' While I didn't fall in love with him at that moment, that was the moment I knew he was special."

—sleepingminion78

6."We shared a hotel room together at a convention, and he was my buddy at the convention. We connected online later and were dating within six months."

—kelseyc48a791d61 Tom Werner / Getty Images

7."We were friends, and he would come to my house to watch hockey together. Our team was about to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row. He wanted to play this game where he would use his finger to write on my back, and I would have to try to guess what he was writing. We did this back and forth a few times, and I was guessing pretty well. Then he wrote something like, 'I’m in love with you,' and I pretended not to know what it was. I didn’t know if I was afraid or just didn’t believe it. Later, he professed it when we were out together, and I couldn’t pretend not to hear it. I had already decided that I felt the same way. We were together for 4 years, but I never forgot how that moment felt."

—lazyduck917

8.My (now) partner, MP, and I were kind of on the cusp between friendship and romance. I have a very hard time being vulnerable, which was one of the things holding me back. My mom passed away unexpectedly, and MP flew across the country at a moment's notice. It was the first time she'd met my family. She came with my siblings and me to the funeral home. One of my sisters, LS, came to the funeral home but didn't want to see my mom. When my other sisters and I emerged, MP sat next to LS (who she'd just met), holding her hand and listening to her. She was gentle, comforting, and supportive throughout the whole thing without overstepping. I had never been so vulnerable or felt so safe. My family absolutely fell in love with her, and I finally admitted my heart was wholly hers. A year later, she moved across the country and now lives here. It's been four years. my family still thinks she walks on water, and so do I."

—dukespookums Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

9."I get cold even when it’s 75 degrees out. My boyfriend loves the cold. Every time I visit, he has a flannel shirt warming up in the dryer, ready to put on me when I arrive. So sweet."

—annab1953

10."I was a new hire in a rural school district. I knew no one there. In a staff meeting, I mentioned to a female colleague I needed to have all four wisdom teeth pulled and was going to drive myself home from the oral surgeon. She looked at me aghast, saying, 'You can’t do that! You will still be feeling the effects of drugs and surgery. I am willing to drive you to and from the oral surgeon.' I thanked her but politely declined her offer. On the morning before the surgery, my apartment doorbell rang. When I opened the door, an attractive young woman stood there and said, 'Hi! I’m (name). My Mom said you needed a ride to the oral surgeon. I’m your free escort!' I fell in love with that young woman right then and there and have happily married her for 45 years!"

—luckyship253 Dmitrii Marchenko / Getty Images

11."We weren't even married when that happened — we had just moved in together. We've been married for 12 years and together for 23 years this October. How he looks at me when he asks if I'm okay pulls me into him if he can feel me get overwhelmed or frustrated, and I'm not the one who gets up if one of our kids pukes; I still get butterflies. When my mom stopped being able to move around for herself, he'd come with me, cover her up, and carry her into the bath for me. It's not perfect, but it's always progress. I've known this man since I was 6 years old, and I feel so grateful to be entering my 40s with him."

—analeehope

12."When my boyfriend and I were a few months into dating, we both worked at a summerstock theater company together (I’m an actor, he’s a carpenter). We were doing a show where another actor had to pick me up bridal style and run offstage while I was in his arms. The actor holding me slipped and fell during the preview performance, dropping me straight on my tailbone. They stopped the show to make sure we were both okay and as the lights came up, I saw my boyfriend already bounding down the stairs in the audience and running onstage to make sure I was okay. He had gotten up and started running over before they even actually paused the show. He ensured I was okay and helped me return to the dressing room. I think that was the moment I knew I was in love with him, all the girls in the show had massive crushes on him after that. We’ve been together for nearly three years now, and I love him more than ever

—kitkat0120 Mike Powell / Getty Images

13."About a year ago, I was walking with my girlfriend downtown in our city. We were having a great time until I saw the guy who had assaulted me a few months before. I started panicking, and my girlfriend asked what was wrong. I pointed him out, and immediately, my girlfriend pushed me behind this giant tree to hide me from him. I was crying by now, but my girlfriend kept me hidden from him. I’ve never felt so safe around someone. I’m gonna marry her someday."

—starboy_27

14."I used to have a crush on my friend (they're three years older than me, and we're both minors so we couldn't actually date because three years is too much) and we were just hanging out last night, walking around downtown, but it was dark and we were walking by a spot with not that many lights, and I'm already scared of the dark but that made me uneasy. I grabbed their hand (I usually would ask, but we hold hands all the time so I know it's allowed). They immediately put their other hand over mine and just ever so lightly rubbed their thumb on mine. (normally, I abhor light touch, but it's allowed with them) and I know it wasn't a romantic gesture at all, but I had a moment, 'whoa.'"

—im_dead_inside_taylors_version

Has someone ever done anything that was non-sexual but made you swoon? Share your story with me in the comments below!