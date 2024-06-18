People Are Sharing The "Normal" Things In Our Society That Are Actually Pretty Weird
Recently, Twitter user @meeerah007 asked, "What's the weirdest thing society accepts as normal?"
What's the weirdest thing society accepts as normal?
— ✨ (@meeerah007) May 31, 2024
After many viral replies later, responders didn't hold back from sharing the things in our society that are flat-out weird, strange, or harmful. Here's everything they said:
1.
i have health insurance but need two additional insurance plans to maintain my teeth (part of my skeleton!) and have full use of my eyes https://t.co/TQLz5fCxTK
— Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) June 3, 2024
2.
your health insurance company deciding if you should die or not https://t.co/vd8VpI2i3K
— weekend twitr (@WeekendTwitr) June 5, 2024
3.
taking children away from families that can’t afford to care for them…..placing them in foster homes that receive aid from the city to care for them…..instead of giving said aid to struggling family………. https://t.co/T3SroX7H2b
— Mr. Babygirl (@davinccdeez) June 2, 2024
4.
Women being forced to endure a condition that could kill them even if they desire the treatment that could prevent said death. Yes. I’m describing pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum and abortion. https://t.co/KQd2rrgnQ9
— Mariah, MD (@pagingdrsank) June 3, 2024
5.
The most likely cause of death for a pregnant person is not pregnancy-related complications—it’s homicide https://t.co/nhrSVxUJmT
— Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD (@arghavan_salles) June 3, 2024
6.
Needing to buy a $20k-$100k vehicle just so you can leave the house https://t.co/12mIGaKz5l
— Ellery 🌻 🌈 🚲 🎶 (@ElleryKlein) June 6, 2024
7.
Working 40+ hours a week at tasks we are not personally invested in—not the idea of working period, because I think humans are industrious by nature, but the idea that we give so much of our time and energy to work that means nothing to us and aren’t paid adequately in return. https://t.co/fSQkC2YvDQ
— apsley scary-garrard (@FreakLimner) June 5, 2024
8.
“Feel-good” stories about a 7 year old child running a lemonade stand in attempt to pay off their school’s student lunch debt. https://t.co/q8aRgGMnVw
— 🕊️🍉 la femme gauchère🇰🇵 #FreeKashmir🍁 (@fOrGiVeNcHy) June 4, 2024
9.
The inevitable collapse of human civilisation due to the insatiable greed of a few rich people https://t.co/Qb609532xf
— Omar Sakr (@omarsakrpoet) June 6, 2024
10.
Politicians being over the age of 65 like can you please bffr https://t.co/TdwKr7XkE5
— Dr Laylah 🇵🇸 (@lazyorlaylah) June 4, 2024
11.
multiple ongoing and interconnected genocides. https://t.co/6P7BJ4uczW
— afropessimism apologist (@queendurag) June 5, 2024
12.
alcohol intoxication https://t.co/5MUvBAJaIy
— Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) June 6, 2024
13.
Taking your shoes off at the airport because of that one guy https://t.co/OyVb2HDR7a
— Prachee Avasthi (@PracheeAC) June 4, 2024
14.
Wearing bikinis on the beach. But it's not ok to wear panties on the streets. 😂
— The Gladiator Fan (@TheGladiatorFan) May 31, 2024
15.
Clothes. No other animal wears them. 😂
— J. BETANCOURT (@woshijesus) May 31, 2024
16.
Being accessible to everyone 24/7. Back in the day it was either call the house phone or come to the yard and someone was either in or not. Now I must come and feel overwhelmed because I haven’t responded to everyones messages within 24 hours?? https://t.co/llVHCLN6AC
— Lydzz🇯🇲🇧🇧🇵🇸 (@EmpressLydz) June 4, 2024
17.
We generate about 48 tons of plastic waste each year in the US, and only about 5% is recycled. https://t.co/nhrSVxUJmT
— Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD (@arghavan_salles) June 4, 2024
18.
People feeling validity in saying “That’s my opinion” when the opinion has already been disproven by concrete evidence. https://t.co/16Q2XiE5DN
— Super Robot Enby Team Hyperforce Go! 🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@BeBraesFull) June 4, 2024
19.
paparazzi. you're telling me we all deemed it acceptable to make a living off of photographing other people without their consent and following them around as they live their lives ??? https://t.co/O2JnliDqrZ
— ella devi (@HOUSEOFDEVI) June 8, 2024
Got any others to add to the list? Let us know in the comments!