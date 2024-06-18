People Are Sharing The "Normal" Things In Our Society That Are Actually Pretty Weird

Yahoo Finance Video

The Biden administration is pushing back against former President Trump's plan to replace income taxes with tariffs. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the tariffs could make life even more unaffordable for American consumers. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman reports more on the differences between Biden and Trump's tariff agendas and how they may impact consumers' cost of living.. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Melanie Riehl