People Are Sharing The "Normal" Things In Our Society That Are Actually Pretty Weird

BuzzFeed
·4 min read

Recently, Twitter user @meeerah007 asked, "What's the weirdest thing society accepts as normal?"

Twitter: @meeerah007

After many viral replies later, responders didn't hold back from sharing the things in our society that are flat-out weird, strange, or harmful. Here's everything they said:

1.

Twitter: @catherinetinker

2.

Twitter: @WeekendTwitr

3.

Twitter: @davinccdeez

4.

Twitter: @pagingdrsank

5.

Twitter: @arghavan_salles

6.

Twitter: @ElleryKlein

7.

Twitter: @FreakLimner

8.

Twitter: @fOrGiVeNcHy

9.

Twitter: @omarsakrpoet

10.

Twitter: @lazyorlaylah

11.

Twitter: @queendurag

12.

Twitter: @EM_RESUS

13.

Twitter: @PracheeAC

14.

Twitter: @TheGladiatorFan

15.

Twitter: @woshijesus

16.

Twitter: @EmpressLydz

17.

Twitter: @arghavan_salles

18.

Twitter: @BeBraesFull

19.

Twitter: @HOUSEOFDEVI

Got any others to add to the list? Let us know in the comments!

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories