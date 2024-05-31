PEOPLE's Get Outside Guide: Everything to Know About (Safely!) Having the Best Beach Day Ever

Get expert-approved tips on staying hydrated, protecting your skin and avoiding dangerous situations during your summer break

Be Beach Safe

Sand Safety Alert: Digging large sand holes can be deadly. In February a 7-year-old girl died on a Florida beach after getting trapped in a collapsed hole. They can also cause injuries to walkers and can trap marine life like turtles. Don’t dig farther than waist-deep—and fill in your hole when you’re done.



Swim Safe: Choose a swim spot near a lifeguard. The United States Lifesaving Association calculates the risk of a fatal drowning at a USLA-guarded beach to be 1 in 18 million. And be aware of rip currents, which can sweep you away from shore. About 80 percent of all rescues are due to rip currents. If caught in one, swim parallel to shore. If you can’t escape, get the attention of a lifeguard.



Beach safety items

Be Prepared: A waterproof first aid kit is essential for beach or boat trips. This one includes scissors, tweezers and a CPR kit. Also pack hand sanitizer or wipes, and clean off after sandcastle building—studies show a correlation between beach digging and developing diarrhea due to the presence of fecal matter in sand. Buy It: Surviveware waterproof first aid kit, $75; amazon.com

Know the Underwater Risks: Shark attacks grab headlines, but last year saw only two fatalities in the U.S. More common: jellyfish stings, with 150 million people stung globally each year. The box jelly is highly venomous and can be fatal, but most jelly stings are mild. Wash stings with seawater—not fresh water—pluck remaining tentacles, and apply rubbing alcohol. And despite what you learned on Friends, don’t pee on a sting. Water shoes can help protect from sea life and slick rocks. Buy It: Speedo Surfknit Pro shoes, $40; amazon.com

Use Sun Sense

Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk of melanoma, and at least one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer by the age of 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and protect the skin you’re in.

Sun Protection Stat: People who use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher show 24 percent less skin aging than those who don’t use sunscreen daily. Regular daily use of SPF 15+ can also reduce your melanoma risk by 50 percent. Invest in sunscreen and an after-sun product (like this one from Epicuren) to take good care of your largest organ.

Christine Brinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley promotes sun safety

Check Up: After having a basal cell carcinoma removed in March, Christie Brinkley said she’s “slathering on my SPF 30. . . . And doing regular total body check ups . . . a MUST!” Experts recommend self-exams monthly and annual exams if you have a history of skin cancer in your family

Made in the Shades: Eye damage from sun exposure is cumulative over a lifetime. Wearing sunglasses helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Pick a pair with 100 percent UVA/UVB protection.



Beat the Heat

Be Weather Aware Check the temp and heat index before you head to the shore by using online tools at heat.gov. When it’s 90 degrees out, sand can be above 120 degrees—hot enough to injure feet.

Keep Cool If you notice heat exhaustion symptoms (dizziness, headache, cramps, sweating, cool skin), cool down by drinking water and putting hands and feet in cold water. Heatstroke (symptoms include hot, dry skin, confusion, vomiting, seizures) can be fatal, so seek help.

Victor Protasio Summer Couscous Salad

Keep Food Fresh If the temperature climbs above 90 degrees, food shouldn’t be left out for more than an hour—otherwise bacteria multiply rapidly. Acidic foods (like this summer salad) slow bacteria growth and do better in the heat.







Pasta Salad With Grilled Vegetables

• 2 tsp. grated lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 4 Tbsp. chopped mixed fresh herbs (like basil, cilantro and/or flat-leaf parsley)

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 1⁄ 2 tsp. black pepper, divided

• 6 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for brushing

• 2 bell peppers, quartered

• 2 ears corn

• 1 red onion, sliced into thick rings

• 1 zucchini, cut into thick planks

• 1 cup uncooked small pasta (like acini di pepe, orzo or pearl couscous)





1. Process lemon zest and juice, vinegar, herbs and garlic in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle with 1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt and 1 ⁄4 teaspoon pepper. With blender on low, add olive oil in a thin stream until combined. Set aside.

2. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Brush vegetables with oil, and sprinkle with 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon salt and 1 ⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Grill vegetables until charred and tender, 5 to 8 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, cut corn kernels off the cobs with a knife. Chop other vegetables.

3. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package instructions in a pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain, and transfer pasta to a serving bowl. Add dressing and vegetables; toss to coat.

Serves: 6 Active time: 20 minutes Total time: 30 minutes







Pack Smart Full coolers keep contents colder longer. Raw meats should be separated and packed in a dedicated cooler. Store drinks separately from food —coolers with beverages tend to be opened more frequently.

Hot Products to Keep Cool

Products to Keep Cool

With UPF 50+ protection, this canopy rolls up into a bag for easy transport. Qipi Beach Cabana, $100; walmart.com

This portable, rechargeable misting fan sprays for 10 minutes and holds a charge for over six hours. Otlonpe Misting Fan, $16; amazon.com



PEOPLE testers gave this cooler high marks for cold retention. Polar Bear Soft Cooler, $90; polarbearcoolers.com



Stay Hydrated

As little as 30 minutes in intense summer sun can cause dehydration, so keep the fluids flowing!

Know the Signs If you feel thirsty, you might already be dehydrated. Dizziness, dry lips, dark urine and even irritability (think cranky kids!) mean you need more fluids. Dehydration puts you at higher risk for heat exhaustion

Time It Out Drinking small amounts is often better than drinking a large quantity all at once, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When exercising or working in the heat, aim to consume 8 oz. of water every 15 to 20 minutes.

Get Creative If plain water seems dull, add mint or fruit for flavor. Coconut water is another hydrating alternative. Snack on water-Rich foods like cucumbers, celery and watermelon (which also contains cancer-fighting lycopene!).

Skip the Tipple Alcohol and caffeine are diuretics—they increase the production of urine and make you need to pee more often. Fill a jug with a mocktail or a juice mix (like this refreshing peach & lemon agua fresca, which translates to "fresh water" in Spanish) to sip at the beach. Pack it in a supersized Stanley (like this one, which keeps two gallons chilled for 13 hours!) to take it along with you.

Shutterstock Peach/Mint agua fresca







Peach & Lemon Agua Fresca

Bring 3 chopped fresh peaches, 2 cups water and 2⁄ 3 cup granulated sugar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium high. Reduce to medium low; cover, and simmer for 5 minutes or until peaches are tender. Remove from heat, and let cool. Strain mixture through a finemesh sieve, discarding solids. In a large thermos or pitcher, combine strained peach mixture, 3⁄4 cup lemon juice and 2 cups water. Add peach slices and mint leaves. Serve chilled.

Makes: 6







