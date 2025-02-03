Perfect Moment, the Global Luxury Outerwear and Activewear Brand, Strengthens Management Team

Perfect Moment Ltd., the global luxury outerwear and activewear brand, has made several leadership changes to strengthen its management team and accelerate the next phase of growth.

Cofounder and chief creative officer Jane Gottschalk has been named president, a new post.

The previous CEO Mark Buckley and chief financial officer Jeff Clayborne have left the company.

Gottschalk will continue to oversee the company’s creative direction as well as marketing, commercial and brand strategy. The brand, which went public on NASDAQ in February 2024, closed Friday at 70 cents.

Chath Weerasinghe, a senior executive at Canada Goose, where he was responsible for global expansion, has been named chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Perfect Moment. During his tenure as regional director and vice president of finance and operations for Canada Goose Europe, Middle East and Africa, he oversaw all aspects of the business, including expansion of the direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations as well as the implementation of efficiency-driving initiatives. The role of COO is new.

“I’m honored to join Perfect Moment at such a pivotal time in its growth and development,” he said. “The brand’s unique combination of technical innovation and vibrant design sets it apart in the luxury market. I look forward to focusing on execution, improving operations, enhancing profitability, and building the infrastructure needed to support our growth as a leading global brand.”

Vittorio Giacomelli, former vice president of product and sourcing at Canada Goose, has been named to the new post of head of product and will be responsible for overseeing product strategy, product development and innovation. While at Canada Goose, he led a team of 27 people and contributed to the brand’s growth and expansion though product development and establishing a European sourcing network. He previously held leadership roles at Moncler, The North Face, Napapijri and Nike.

“I’m excited to bring my expertise to Perfect Moment and help the company achieve improved quality, greater efficiency and margin improvement,” said Giacomelli. “I look forward to contributing to the brand’s ongoing success by driving innovative solutions in design and production while helping to build a foundation for sustainable growth.”

In Gottschalk’s new role, she will continue shaping the brand’s vision and development while working closely with Weerasinghe and Giacomelli to align strategy with execution.

“Perfect Moment is about inspiring boldness, adventure and individuality,” said Gottschalk. “I plan to focus on expanding our creative vision and deepening our connection with our customers worldwide. Bringing together Chath’s operational expertise and Vittorio’s production experience with our chairman, Max Gottschalk’s strategic leadership, we can accelerate our brand to new heights.”

Max Gottschalk, chairman, said, “These leadership changes reflect our commitment to building a world-class team that matches the potential of the Perfect Moment brand. Chath’s operational expertise, Vittorio’s extensive experience in production, and Jane’s creative leadership provides us a powerful foundation to drive growth and establish Perfect Moment as a leader in the luxury outerwear market.”

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led design. In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand and injected it with a new style focus. Perfect Moment products are available globally online and via key retailers such as Mytheresa, Net-a-porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus.

