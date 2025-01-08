As Meghan shares emotional video following dog’s death, how you can deal with pet grief

Meghan Markle has shared her grief over the loss of her beloved rescue dog, Guy. (Instagram/Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex)

Meghan Markle has written a poignant tribute to her beloved rescue beagle Guy, who has died 10 years after she adopted him in 2015.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a touching video on Instagram dedicated to "the best guy any girl could have asked for". It comes a week before the release of her forthcoming Netflix series, titled With Love, Meghan, which will feature footage of Guy as it was filmed while he was alive.

She wrote about how "devastated" she was about Guy's death, adding that she has "cried too many tears to count".

"If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too," Meghan continued, referring to her former blog, The Tig, which was shut down in 2017. "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

The duchess also revealed that Guy was treated by Dr Noel Fitzpatrick, known as The Supervet, after he was involved in a "terrible accident" before she moved to the UK in 2017, which resulted in Guy undergoing multiple surgeries.

"Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. [Prince Harry] and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end," she recalled.

Addressing fans who will be tuning into With Love, Meghan, when it is released on Netflix on Wednesday 15 January, she said: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."

Dealing with the immense grief of losing a pet

For many, the grief of losing a pet can feel just as real as the grief of losing a person, as they become another family member, bonding with children, being a permanent companion for adults, and forming real attachments. But with some viewing the loss as 'just a pet', it can be hard for some to cope emotionally.

How can we deal with pet bereavement, when is it too soon to get a new one - and how best can parents talk to their children about the death of a beloved pet?

Pet bereavement is very real and can be just as hard to deal with as other types of grief (Getty Images)

"Everyone is different when it comes to grieving, but realising it is normal helps," says Diane James, Manager at Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service (PBSS), "especially when it comes to our beloved animals, it can help to talk about the loss and how you are feeling - often people feel unable to talk to family or friends.

"The time frame will be different for us all - and we will experience many different emotions, often guilt, and even anger."

James suggests, "Often, memorialising can help, from planting in the garden in their favourite spot, to having a keepsake made from their blanket."

Diane James, Manager at Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service (PBSS), recommends a keep safe to help with the loss of a pet (Getty Images

As for welcoming a new pet, she adds, "getting a new pet has to be a group decision, discussed by all. It's important to recognise that it’s a new personality and will be loved for that - not a replacement."

James adds, "Again, we are all different, some may re-home a pet very quickly, others take time and for some, it's never again. "I comes down to what is best for you and your family unit.

"We often hear people say they are too old and they will be outlived by the pet. If you are happily able to look after a new pet, know we have schemes such as Pet Peace of Mind - so if this sadly happens, we will take in the pet."

She also explains that when other pets are involved its important they are considered as well.

Is it too soon to get a new pet after the loss of another? (Getty Images)

And touching on how best to speak to children, she says, "The best policy is honesty. It is age dependent of course, most children are more resilient that we realise, so there's no point in saying they have gone to live on a farm or run away, which many will think is kinder, but then makes the child feel guilty or worried.

"Also remember not to say 'put to sleep', as this can make them worry about going to sleep."

James also stresses the importance of preparation, where possible - "things like a scrapbook or memory box can be things you do together and discuss the loss. You may have some awkward questions, but be as honest as you can be."

Blue Cross has a free pet bereavement service and pet loss service, which allows people to open up about their loss, with support offered via phone, email, web chat or a Facebook site.

