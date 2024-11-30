Your pet can submit a Christmas list too: How to write to 'Chewy Claus' this holiday season

Who says Santa is only for hoomans? Meet Chewy Claus, fulfilling wishes for all pets from dogs and cats to parrots and birds.

Chewy Claus, Chewy's "beloved letter writing campaign," which debuted in 2022 has returned this year to "deliver even more holiday cheer to pets across the country," the brand said in a news release.

"Pets (or more specifically, their humans) can unleash their wishes by sending their holiday lists to Chewy Claus and asking for anything their paws, claws, fins, and wings desire," Chewy said.

How to write to Chewy Claus

Pets, through their parents, can submit their wishes now through Dec. 20 on Chewy's website where they can choose from a list of gift options as well as write out any "special wishes" they may have.

"For every letter submitted to Chewy Claus, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of their non-profit partners, up to 600,000 pounds," Chewy said, adding pets can defer their holiday gifts to "send an extra pound of food to pets in need."

More than 500,000 pets have written to Chewy Claus since the program’s debut asking for "tasty treats and festive toys" but the one thing that has "repeatedly made it to the top of thousands of lists" is "homes for all the pets living in shelters and rescues."

Noberta, a one-eyed, 10-year-old pit bull mix, at the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah is hoping to find her forever home through Chewy Claus.

To honor those wishes, this year Chewy Claus is helping pets find loving homes by providing free pet adoptions during the first weekend of the holiday season from Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1 and is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society. The national animal welfare organization is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. You can find a shelter or rescue organization near you here.

“Chewy Claus is dedicated to spreading joy during the happiest time of the year,” said Chewy Chief Brand Officer Orlena Yeung said in a statement. “When we received thousands of letters from pets asking for homes, we knew we had to help. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than by uniting pets with loving families – whether they’re first-time pet parents or welcoming a furry friend back home.”

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle, in a statement, said the free adoption initiative is being offered to make it "easier for people to consider bringing home a new best friend."

“As we head into the winter holidays, shelters and rescue organizations across the country are filled with adoptable dogs and cats that deserve loving homes,” Castle said in the statement. "We can’t think of a better time of year than the holiday season to make a pet’s wish for a loving home come true.”

