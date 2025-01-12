This new watch collection is the brainchild of Peter Speake, a popular horologist who merges two worlds into one with his stunning designs and timepieces. His first brand, Speake-Marin, is well-known for its stylish watches.

The Tsuba watch is his latest project under his new brand, PS Horology. As the name hints, the watch is inspired by an old Japanese hand guard, fixed on Japanese swords to separate the handle from the blade.

The casing has a unique shape, similar to the one featured on ancient hand guards. While the casing adds some character to the overall look, it also dives deeper into Japanese culture. Equipped with an all-white dial, the Tsuba watch is also characterized by an ancient-like look, thanks to the blue denotations.

PS Horology Tsuba watch PS Horolgy / PS Horolgy

It’s styled as an old city clock from the 20th century with unique hour markers. Every single element on the dial is highlighted by the blue lacquered layer, which sits beneath the sapphire dial.

The second timepiece, the Dong Son chronograph, is based on an ancient civilization dating back to 1000 BC. The dial is detailed with ancient symbols and texts passed down through generations.

PS Horology Dong-son chronograph PS Horology / PS Horology

Just like the Tsuba watch, the Don Son chronograph comes with a blue background that creates a beautiful contrast between different components. However, ancient drawings and symbols are in 18k gold—this takes the whole look to a new level.

While PS Horology has not announced the price of the Dong Song model, the Tsuba watch retails at $21,374.

The post Peter Speake’s PS Horology celebrates heritage with Tsuba and Dong Son timepieces appeared first on The Manual.