In Pictures: Bird photo exhibition to visit museum

Ethan Gudge - BBC News
·1 min read

An exhibition showcasing impactful and stunning images of birds taken from around the globe in 2024 is set to open.

Oxfordshire Museum, in Woodstock, is hosting the Bird Photographer of the Year exhibition from Saturday until late February.

The exhibition, displaying submissions from the 2024 competition, is currently touring the UK.

Photographers from all over the world entered more than 23,000 images into the contest, across eight different categories

Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council's community and corporate services chief, said the authority was "thrilled" to be hosting the "nationally acclaimed" exhibition.

"These spectacular, often poignant images reveal stories from around the world," he said.

"There's something to appeal to everyone."

Mr Fawcett also thanked the Friends of Oxfordshire Museum group for supporting the authority in hosting the exhibition at the Woodstock site.

Among the birds captured in the exhibition are swans, penguins, vultures, peregrine falcons and brown boobies.

The 2025 competition is now open for entries, and photographers of all experience levels are invited to submit their best bird photos.

During February half-term, there will be bird inspired activities for all the family to take part in and enjoy at the museum.

