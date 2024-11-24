Your pictures on the theme of 'autumn walks'

Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
New wind warnings and special weather statements have been issued across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., bringing the risk of more power outages and travel disruption, CBC News climate and science specialist Darius Mahdavi tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot. Winds are expected to peak through Friday afternoon and evening.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.”
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
(Bloomberg) -- While President-elect Donald Trump has yet to take office, his promise to roll back climate legislation is helping inspire a new generation of green-minded progressives.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessi
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups and Native American tribal citizens on Friday called on President Joe Biden to designate nearly 140,000 acres of rugged, scenic Badlands as North Dakota's first national monument, a proposal several tribal nations say would preserve the area's indigenous and cultural heritage.