Your pictures on the theme of 'autumn walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "autumn walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Susan Lang: "An afternoon walk in the Cotswolds. The light was beginning to fade so we were heading home down this quiet no through road that's mainly used by walkers and horse riders. It was eerie in the fog - and we heard something moving around in the wood." [Susan Lang]

Rudolf van Brederode: "Having a lovely encounter with a hairy local at Castle Roy near Nethy Bridge [Inverness]." [Rudolf van Brederode]

Doris Enders: "In autumn, most of the acorns had already fallen to the ground. This one got stuck on a barbwire." [Doris Enders]

Paul Richards: "Walk from Goytre Wharf [Monmouthshire]." [Paul Richards]

Catherine Quick: "Walking through the Bronx Zoo, [New York] the reflections of the autumnal trees in the swirling lake water caught my eye." [Catherine Quick]

Carlos Rodero: "Autumn season in the Serranía de Cuenca Natural Park [Spain]." [Carlos Rodero]

Dave Jones: "I'm too lazy to plan photos. But when I pointed my camera along this pleasing row of trees, in early autumn, my good friend Joe unexpectedly leapt into the shot and made it a hundred times better. Thanks Joe." [Dave Jones]

Jean Crosland: "My dog Ziggy catching autumn leaves." [Jean Crosland]

Mark Ballett: "Time for Carol, Milou, and Molly to take a rest after a long walk along the coast." [Mark Ballett]

Ian Hawley: "King of the castle in Bradgate Park [Leics] keeping a watchful eye over the intruder into his space." [Ian Hawley]

Matthew Logan: "These towering aspens on Humphrey's Peak near the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort, outside of Flagstaff, are a major tourist attraction each autumn." [Matthew Logan]

Michael Shaw: "Autumn stars, leaves on the pavement on an October stroll." [Michael Shaw]

Josh Skelding: "An autumn walk through the vineyard." [Josh Skelding]

Judith Christy: "My husband and I were being 'accompanied' by these ever-hopeful ducks on our walk around Ngatea Water Gardens, in New Zealand." [Judith Christy]

Sandhya Bhattaram: "While strolling through Bushy Park, [London] I was amazed to see a group of deer making their way across a small stream gracefully." [Sandhya Bhattaram]

John Lanagan: "Caught in a November downpour, Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Taken from the comfort of Christchurch Mansion." [John Lanagan]

Helen C Green: "I love walking along the piers in Whitby [N Yorks] especially when the waves are pretty wild. I got a light sprinkling of sea-spray, as I’m sure this walker did too." [Helen C Green]

David Jenks: "I found these acorn cupules during a recent autumn wooded walk and thought they created a nice photo image." [David Jenks]

Maria Peer: "I live in Austria, in a foggy area near Linz, and took this picture during one of my regular walks." [Maria Peer]

The next theme is "Fluids" and the deadline for entries is 3 December 2024.

