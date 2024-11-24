Your pictures on the theme of 'autumn walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "autumn walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

A dog in the mist
Susan Lang: "An afternoon walk in the Cotswolds. The light was beginning to fade so we were heading home down this quiet no through road that's mainly used by walkers and horse riders. It was eerie in the fog - and we heard something moving around in the wood." [Susan Lang]
A woman holding her daughter looks at cattle in a field
Rudolf van Brederode: "Having a lovely encounter with a hairy local at Castle Roy near Nethy Bridge [Inverness]." [Rudolf van Brederode]
An acorn impaled on barbed wire
Doris Enders: "In autumn, most of the acorns had already fallen to the ground. This one got stuck on a barbwire." [Doris Enders]
Autumn trees beside a river
Paul Richards: "Walk from Goytre Wharf [Monmouthshire]." [Paul Richards]
Autumn colours reflected in water
Catherine Quick: "Walking through the Bronx Zoo, [New York] the reflections of the autumnal trees in the swirling lake water caught my eye." [Catherine Quick]
Close up of an autumn leafe
Carlos Rodero: "Autumn season in the Serranía de Cuenca Natural Park [Spain]." [Carlos Rodero]
A man in a yellow t-shirt jumps while walking along a path covered with autumn leaves
Dave Jones: "I'm too lazy to plan photos. But when I pointed my camera along this pleasing row of trees, in early autumn, my good friend Joe unexpectedly leapt into the shot and made it a hundred times better. Thanks Joe." [Dave Jones]
A dog on his hind legs surrounded by autumn leaves
Jean Crosland: "My dog Ziggy catching autumn leaves." [Jean Crosland]
A woman and her dogs beside the sea
Mark Ballett: "Time for Carol, Milou, and Molly to take a rest after a long walk along the coast." [Mark Ballett]
Deer in front of a castle turret in the distance
Ian Hawley: "King of the castle in Bradgate Park [Leics] keeping a watchful eye over the intruder into his space." [Ian Hawley]
Aspen trees with autumn leaves against a bright blue sky
Matthew Logan: "These towering aspens on Humphrey's Peak near the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort, outside of Flagstaff, are a major tourist attraction each autumn." [Matthew Logan]
Autumn leaves on the ground
Michael Shaw: "Autumn stars, leaves on the pavement on an October stroll." [Michael Shaw]
A public footpath sign points the way, while in the background autumn woodland colours can be seen
Josh Skelding: "An autumn walk through the vineyard." [Josh Skelding]
A man in a wheelchair follows a group of ducks on a path in a park
Judith Christy: "My husband and I were being 'accompanied' by these ever-hopeful ducks on our walk around Ngatea Water Gardens, in New Zealand." [Judith Christy]
Three deer cross a river
Sandhya Bhattaram: "While strolling through Bushy Park, [London] I was amazed to see a group of deer making their way across a small stream gracefully." [Sandhya Bhattaram]
Two people walk through the rain
John Lanagan: "Caught in a November downpour, Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Taken from the comfort of Christchurch Mansion." [John Lanagan]
A figure walks along a pier over the sea as waves break below
Helen C Green: "I love walking along the piers in Whitby [N Yorks] especially when the waves are pretty wild. I got a light sprinkling of sea-spray, as I’m sure this walker did too." [Helen C Green]
Acorn cupules
David Jenks: "I found these acorn cupules during a recent autumn wooded walk and thought they created a nice photo image." [David Jenks]
A lone tree stands out in a foggy landscape
Maria Peer: "I live in Austria, in a foggy area near Linz, and took this picture during one of my regular walks." [Maria Peer]

