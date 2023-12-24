This KitchenAid mixer is on sale in a *stunning* pink colour — save 30% ahead of Boxing Day

This stunning pink KitchenAid mixer is currently on sale for 30% off for Boxing Day. (Photo via Amazon)

If you're passionate about cooking or baking, you know that having the proper appliances is essential to making tasty foods. Quality kitchen gear can make a world of difference but can sometimes be super costly. Luckily, Boxing Day is less than 48 hours away, and Amazon Canada has tons of Boxing Day kitchen deals already available. Right now, you can save some serious bucks on the popular KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in a stunning matte dried rose colour. To dive into the details of this mixer and discover more substantial savings on various kitchen essentials, keep scrolling. Be prepared to elevate your culinary game without spending top dollar.

The details

If you want to step up your kitchen happenings, this bowl-lift design stand mixer by KitchenAid delivers stability and *serious* mixing power. The seven-quart capacity means you can whip up a feast and bake dozens of cookies.

It features 11 speeds, from turbocharged to gentle, for all of your mixing needs. The half speed is perfect for gently adding delicate ingredients, ensuring you won't accidentally overbeat them.

And thanks to the double flex edge beater, you'll no longer have to scrape the bowl clean.

Plus, with more accessories like a stainless steel bowl, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, 11-wire whip and a pouring shield, you will be set to cook and bake up a storm.

What shoppers are saying

The black version of this mixer has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada, with plenty of happy customers.

One shopper said it "saves a lot of time" and prevents overworking "your wrists and hands." They added that it's great for whipping up "batches of cookie dough fast."

Another customer uses it to make "bread and pasta," adding that they "love the slow speed for folding in dry ingredients for muffins."

While most can agree that this appliance is "worth every penny," some customers had some negative notes to share. One reviewer said that the "entire lift arm mechanism is not as sturdy as it should be."

Another shopper pointed out that "it struggled to mix my dough to the point where it shut off completely" while mixing a batch of buns.

