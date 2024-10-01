Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: October 2024

Design by Channing Smith

What does your best 2024 look like, dear Pisces? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help. Ask yourself tough questions, make the changes necessary to grow, and you’ll be on the path to discover your highest vibrational self in the year ahead. Tarot horoscopes can show the best way forward.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Pisces. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles.

October 2024

the-lovers-tarot.png

The Lovers: October may bring some challenges to your financial or personal security, Pisces. The Lovers card suggests a period of incredible alignment with the people and opportunities you crave, but can also signal indulgence. The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 may highlight areas where you need to reassess your approach to finances, close relationships, or personal security before closing out an old chapter and moving into a new one.

As Pluto turns direct in Capricorn on October 11, you’ll have the opportunity to address any deep-seated fears or challenges that hold you back from fully opening up to the ones you love in a healthy manner. You may start to gain clarity and motivation to overcome obstacles this month like never before. Trust that these challenges are temporary and that you have the resilience to rise above them. Focus on self-care and seek support from those who uplift you this month. Also, don’t feel afraid to be vulnerable with those closest to you!

September 2024

seven-swords-tarot.png

Seven of Swords: This month you are being called to act in a more cautious and strategic way. There may be situations in which you need to tread carefully or things aren’t quite as they seem. Even the people closest to you may show their true colors in a way that surprises you. Not to fret. It will be important when the new moon in Virgo arrives on September 2 and lands in your seventh house of relationships to reassess who you are in the present moment and whether or not you want to keep saying yes to certain people in your life.

Trust your intuition and remain calm in the face of challenges. You do not have to stoop low just because someone approaches you with disrespect or dishonesty. It’s important this month to be mindful of how you navigate tricky situations. This isn’t about being paranoid, but rather about being smart and using your intuition to guide you.

August 2024

death-tarot-card.jpg

Death: This month might feel like a gut punch to you, but what’s happening is a reorganization of your time and energy so you can reallocate where you are spending it all. You’re not meant to be here just to worry, work, and pay taxes. There is so much more available to you than just being responsible.

Even if you can keep up with your tasks and to-do lists, it doesn’t mean that you should deprioritize yourself and your joy. Try to live life in a more free and liberated way in August. Remember that you cannot see the truth of it all if you are keeping yourself too busy.

July 2024

Page of Pentacles: The cards show a major lesson being handed to you in July. But before you start huffing, puffing, or rolling your eyes, try to remember that you are only given lessons as a chance to level up. If you choose to step into this new direction, it will take more of your time and energy but ultimately leave you heavily rewarded. So consider separating yourself from the fear of challenges and instead try to get excited about how fated your experiences will be.

This might feel like a separation from what you’ve wanted, but that new void allows for unexpected blessings to arrive right at your doorstep. You might be moving, changing your relationship status, or starting a new project. Whatever this endeavor is, just know that your life is going to be changed for the better by saying yes to the challenging thing ahead. Remember, short-term discomfort can lead to long-term gain!

June 2024

two-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Two of Pentacles: Ah, life is finally loosening up a little bit in June and you might see that things are turning in your favor. Instead of life throwing punch after punch in your direction, I see you being met with soft touches and open palms that are reaching out to assist you. You may not have recognized how harsh things were getting—or maybe you did. Regardless, things are going to soften up in June as you get set free in the direction of safety and clarity.

When you are listening to the same things over and over again, it can make you feel as if you’re losing yourself. A new perspective will arrive as a fresh breath of air. Warmly welcome this person (or source) into your life as you start to allow faith and optimism to rush back in. You are protected to take a new direction now.

May 2024

judgement.jpg

Judgment: Your harshest critic is often yourself, and this month it seems you’re starting to hear your own inner voice with more clarity. But as these thoughts become clearer to you, can you start to discern whose voice and thoughts these truly belong to? When did you start to speak to yourself this way? And finally, are you willing to let this habit of negative self-talk go for good?

The people around you are encouraging you to look toward the light, and it’s imperative that you take their advice. You deserve a good, solid, and happy existence, Pisces. Let this month be the turning point in a long journey to make it to full and honest self-acceptance.

April 2024

temperance-tarot.jpg

Temperance: With so much in flux, you might feel you are losing track of time. However, with the Mercury retrograde in Aries spanning from the 1st to the 25th, you are going to have a new chance to slow down and get your bearings. Things might feel overwhelming, as if they are crashing in on you, but this is just the universe nudging you to change your course of action. There is much to be done this month that is actually at the opposite end from how you’ve been living your life.

If you are open to change, you will be granted the chance to feel joy beyond your wildest dreams. However, it’s going to take bravery and a little dose of irrational behavior in order for you to find this treasure trove of happiness. Be willing to step outside of your comfort zone this month and make the change that you want to see in the world.

March 2024

the-magician-tarot.jpg

The Magician: You are so deeply powerful, and this month will ask you to be the pioneer of your own life instead of giving in to trends, aesthetics, and a herd mentality. You are allowed to listen to yourself and trust yourself, Pisces. The more you can lean on yourself and your opinions before reaching out to others for their input, the more quickly your dream life will start to unfold.

You are going to see how far and wide your intuitive gifts truly spread this month. This inner knowing will follow you through the rest of your life as you start to see how magical it is when you share, create, and explore. Your birthright is to be a creator, and your life is the first and most important creation you will ever make.

February 2024

the-empress-tarot-embed.jpg

The Empress: You are going to realize how powerful your intuition is this month when you are forced to decide between two paths. One will present itself as glorious and enticing, while the other one may feel slightly less extravagant but so much more aligned. There is nothing wrong with temptation being present, but to make the right decision in the face of it shows you how reliable you are. You have your own best interest at heart this month, and it’s important to act accordingly even when the stakes are high.

You do not have to keep saying yes to things, people, or situations that leave you feeling empty. Instead, pat yourself on the back for making the hard but authentic choice that will ultimately leave you feeling happier and more confident in yourself than ever before!

January 2024

the-hanged-man-tarot.jpg

The Hanged Man: You are being held in a state of suspension, waiting for a final verdict to come out, and the universe is simply asking you to be patient and trust the process. Whatever you’ve gotten yourself into isn’t going to be fixed overnight, but the perfect answer will come when you least expect it. This month is going to show you how much more resilient you’ve become as you can welcome discomfort without feeling overwhelmed by it.

You are not being punished with anticipation, but this chapter is acting like the preparation for a marathon. The more that you can give your all, the better prepared you will be for even more high-stakes experiences. You are going to be pleasantly surprised with how well this all turns out in your favor at the end of it all, Pisces!

