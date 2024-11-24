Pizza Hut Just Released Its First Wine & (Surprise!) It Tastes Just Like Pizza

Who doesn't enjoy a glass of wine with their pizza? We all know that pizza and wine is an elite food and drink pairing, but what if the two were combined?

Well, you're in luck because, just in time for the holidays, Pizza Hut has partnered with a winery to release its first-ever pizza wine. Heavy on the savory notes, Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut is crafted from ripe, juicy tomatoes and infused with natural basil. The chain teamed up with Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery to make the unique wine.

Pizza Hut

If this sounds like something you need for the holidays, you can get your hands on a bottle of Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut by visiting irvinewinery.com/pizzahut. Each bottle costs $25, and there is a minimum purchase of two bottles required.

“The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation,” said Pizza Hut’s Director of Advertising, Elyse Slayton, in a statement. “As a brand who has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party."



And if you're in need of a unique gift this holiday season, Pizza Hut is also selling a limited-edition gift set that includes a bottle of their new wine, two Pizza Hut branded wine glasses, and a wine opener for $60.

You Might Also Like