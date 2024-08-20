The truth about 'airplane skincare' and how to look after your skin while flying

What do you do to look after your skin when travelling? (Getty Images)

At some point this summer you've probably thought about how flying can affect your skin, especially if you're acne or irritation prone.

And while there are endless hacks online promising to prevent this, it can be hard to know which tips are too good to be true, and which might actually help. Currently, there are more than 160 million posts under 'plane skincare' on Tiktok (the hypochlorous acid spray trend might ring a bell).

So, to help you make a more informed decision about how to look after your skin while flying (that won't leave you in regret), here we consult Dr Sophie Momen, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, and skin and aesthetics expert Dr Hanson, founder of Dr Hanson Clinic.

What happens to your skin when you fly?

Looking after your skin health is important when flying. (Getty Images)

Firstly, Dr Momen says flying really can have a significant impact on your skin, particularly if you're prone to acne or have sensitive skin.

"The environment inside an airplane cabin is different from what your skin is accustomed to on the ground. The air inside the cabin is extremely dry, with humidity levels often dropping to as low as 10-20%, which can lead to dehydration of your skin, causing it to lose moisture rapidly," she explains.

"Dehydrated skin can become tight, dull and flaky. For those with acne-prone skin, dehydration can trigger an overproduction of oil as your skin attempts to compensate for the lack of moisture. This excess oil can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Additionally, the stress of travel, changes in routine and exposure to different environments can exacerbate skin issues."

Dr Hanson says in high altitudes, the atmosphere is thinner and provides less protection from UV rays than when you're on the ground. "UV radiation speeds up the breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, which leads to wrinkles and fine lines, and can also trigger the production of melanin which can lead to hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone."

He also points out the air inside the cabin is recirculated, meaning it can disrupt your skin's natural barrier and be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, while the cabin pressure can affect your lymphatic system (responsible for draining fluids in your body), leading to puffiness.

The truth about 'airplane skincare'

"The internet is full of skincare 'hacks' for flying, but not all are effective or safe. The vast majority of influencers have no medical training and much of the advice, routines and products are not suitable," says Dr Momen.

"Airplane skincare should be simple and the key is to keep your skin hydrated, avoid irritants and be cautious of trendy hacks that might do more harm than good."

So, here's what the experts think of some common current hacks.

Hypochlorous acid spray

"This spray is touted on platforms like TikTok for its antibacterial properties, which can help with acne. Hypochlorous acid is indeed effective for killing bacteria and reducing inflammation and it’s generally safe for most skin types," explains Dr Momen.

"However, it should not replace your usual skincare routine. Overuse can potentially disrupt the skin's natural microbiome, leading to irritation, sensitivity or dryness."

Sheet masks

Dr Momen says, "While sheet masks are popular for providing an extra boost of hydration, using them on a plane can be tricky and may also be counterproductive. The dry air can cause the mask to dry out quickly, which may actually draw moisture away from your skin.

"If you choose to use a sheet mask, opt for one that is deeply hydrating and apply a moisturiser immediately afterward to lock in the hydration."

Face and eye masks

This can depend on the type you use.

"Gel-based eye masks can be soothing and help reduce puffiness around the eyes. However, full-face masks (the kind you leave on overnight) are better suited for use at home, as they require a clean environment and ample time to work effectively," Dr Momen points out.

Gua sha or face roller

"While this can be helpful for puffiness and helping lymphatic drainage, the constant touching of your face in a dirty aeroplane environment might be doing more harm than good," says Dr Hanson.

5. DIY hacks

Dr Momen urges avoiding using DIY hacks like applying thick layers of Vaseline or coconut oil on flights. "These can clog pores and exacerbate acne. Stick to skincare products that are appropriate for your skin type."

Simple steps like ensuring good hydration throughout your journey is key. (Getty Images)

How to take care of your skin while flying

So, trends aside, here's the simple steps you definitely should be taking.

1. Hydrate

Dr Momen believes the most crucial step in protecting your skin when flying is to keep it hydrated. "Drink plenty of water before, during and after your flight to maintain hydration from the inside out. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and salty snacks as these can further dehydrate your body and skin."

You might also want to opt for a hydrating mist or spray. "This can be a great way to refresh your skin during the flight. Go for mists that are alcohol-free and contain soothing ingredients like aloe vera or rose water. Avoid over-misting, as this can cause the water to evaporate quickly, leading to further dryness."

2. Prep your skin before the flight

Dr Momen advises, "Cleanse your skin with a gentle, hydrating cleanser to remove impurities and follow up with a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, helping to keep your skin plump and hydrated."

It's what you do before travelling that matters too. (Getty Images)

3. Use sunscreen

Expanding on Dr Hanson's earlier advice, Dr Momen adds, "UVA is approximately 2.5 times more intense and plane windows only block about 50% of UVA rays, so it is essential to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high UVA protection to prevent premature ageing and reduce the risk of skin cancer."

4. Moisturise throughout the flight

"Reapply moisturiser during long flights, especially if your skin starts to feel dry. For acne-prone skin, choose non-comedogenic products that won’t clog pores," advises Dr Momen.

And, Dr Hanson adds, "Don’t forget about your lips; keep them hydrated with a nourishing lip balm."

5. Consider a barrier cream

"Barrier cream or occlusive product can help lock in moisture and protect your skin from the dry cabin air," says Dr Momen. "Ingredients like squalene or shea butter are excellent options for providing a protective layer without feeling too heavy."

6. Go makeup free if you can

"Makeup can trap dirt and oil on your skin, which, combined with the dry cabin air, can clog pores and lead to breakouts and exacerbate other inflammatory skin conditions," says Dr Momen.

"If you prefer to wear makeup, opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic products, and avoid heavy foundations or powders. Tinted moisturisers or BB creams can be a good compromise."