Playful pup found tangled in fence loves to give kisses. Now he needs a ‘patient’ home

A Texas puppy is looking for a home after he was hurt as a result of being tangled in a fence.

Pilot is a dachshund and terrier mix and is almost 3 years old, according to an April 26 Facebook post by South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“I did receive injuries to my leg but they are old and it doesn’t stop me from being the playful puppy that I am,” the post said.

Pilot is described as playful; he likes car rides, food and his toys, according to the organization. He gets along with dogs and cats, but takes a little time to warm up to people.

“But when I do, I love to give kisses, so please be patient with me. The world is so big to me because I’m so small,” the post said.

Pilot is learning to use puppy pads, because he is “too young to go outside,” according to the post. However, the organization said he is learning fast

“I also have a super soft blankie that brings comfort to me because I miss my mama sometimes. So if you see me sucking and kneading on my blankie, don’t mind me, my foster mom thinks it’s the cutest thing ever,” the post said.

Pilot is eligible to be adopted through a Foster to Adopt Program. In order to be considered, you must reside in Lubbock County, pay a $100 non-refundable deposit, and bring him back to the rescue for vaccinations.

