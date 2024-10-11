What Pluto Stations Direct in Capricorn Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Here's what Pluto's return to Capricorn means for your zodiac sign, according to PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas' predictions

PEOPLE's Pluto Stations Direct in Capricorn Horoscopes 2024

Pluto is making moves.

When it awakens from a retrograde phase on Oct. 11, Pluto — the planet of death, rebirth and powerful people — will return to Capricorn, where it has been residing since 2008.

It takes Pluto 244 years to go around the sun. Whenever Pluto resides in a constellation, PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas says the sectors ruled by its corresponding zodiac sign "goes through a breakdown phase to make room for new growth."

"Capricorn rules government, political structures, those in power, big business and global economies," he notes. Everything the zodiac sign rules "has been going through a period of change."

Thomas calls this a "phoenix effect." He explains, "What isn’t working is burned down so that new life can emerge in that place" and "structures that no longer serve us are dismantled — almost as if the universe is creating a correction in the destiny of humanity."

If we understand the process and "surrender to it," Thomas says "we can reach empowerment and enlightenment." If we "resist and hold onto the past," however, he says "our lives will be filled with tragedy and pain during these times."

Keep in mind that Pluto has radically been bringing "intensity and the energy of rebirth" around specific themes since 2008," says Thomas. The planet's move is giving everyone "one final period to truly strike forth and change your life around those ideas."

If you wish to gain more power around these themes, Thomas says to "revolutionize yourself from past patterns or make a big change now." If you don't, the energy won't be present again until Nov. 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your career and ambitions, Aries. Thomas says, "This could help you to push toward a major new milestone, promotion or award as you seize more power and glory."

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Pluto will once again bring attention to how you’re pursuing personal or professional expansion, Taurus. Thomas says, "This could empower you to reach new academic milestones or media endeavors — or perhaps, pursue travel that changes your perspective on life forever."

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Pluto will once again bring attention to financial matters or intimacy, Gemini. According to Thomas, "This would be an excellent time to invest and build for the long-term or eradicate yourself from debt."

He adds, "If you need to free yourself from traumas, especially around trust or intimacy, seek guidance."

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Pluto will once again bring attention to important relationships, Cancer. "This could bring you powerful transformation around partnerships in love, business or collaboration," says Thomas.

"Actively seek your perfect match or speak up for how you want your connections to transform or evolve," he adds.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your productivity, employment or physical health, Leo. If you need a new job or find yourself looking to switch up your routine, Thomas says "you must strike now to change your rhythms and patterns."

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your passions, love life, children or hobbies, Virgo. "This is a fantastic period for singles to put themselves out there and date or change their patterns around courtship," says Thomas, noting, "Especially if you’ve fallen into toxic ones or relationships."

If you favor particular hobbies or creative endeavors, Thomas says to "dig down to the heart of what they mean to you." If you do so, he predicts "you could find new depths" within these interests.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your domestic life or family, Libra. "It's important to release yourself from traditions, family cycles or ancestral trauma," says Thomas.

"Working with a therapist for digging into your ancestry or family lines to understand your place in the world could be profound," he explains. "Making big changes around real estate or your living space could also be powerful."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your ideas, communication projects or travel, Scorpio. "This is a crucial period to get involved with education and learning," says Thomas, "whether you are on the giving or receiving end."

He adds, "If you have big ideas you want to launch — like in the form of a blog or podcast — do so now."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your income, Sagittarius. "This is a key period to change your attachment to money and resources for the better," Thomas explains.

"Release any patterns that are not working for you," he continues. You could also do deep inner shadow work on self-worth, self-value and what you consider has worth or value."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your identity and life path, Capricorn. "This is a major period to do everything possible to revolutionize your life in every possible way," according to Thomas.

You can do this by "releasing toxic or negative patterns or relationships in order to emerge with more power, evolution and spiritual growth," he explains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Pluto will once again bring attention to your past, Aquarius. Thomas says it will also turn your focus to "mental health and development of projects."

If you seek to release any toxic patterns or cycles, he says "working with a therapist, spiritual guide or mentor could be immensely impactful especially in regards to fears, anxieties, addictions or attachments."

Thomas adds, "Unlocking profound intuitive and psychic abilities could manifest at this time."

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pluto will once again bring attention to friendships, social life and aspirations, Pisces. "This could be a time to eradicate relationships from your life that do not serve you especially if there have been toxic friendships," Thomas puts forth.

If you seek to attract powerful and influential friends, he says "this may manifest for you." He explains, "This is another time to use courage and strategy to rapidly work towards your longterm aspirations and goals."

