Pompeii 'Lovers' Last Moments Uncovered By Archaeologists
The skeletons of a man and a woman found together in the ruins of Pompeii have provided archaeologists with incredible insights into what may well have been two lovers' terrifying last moments. Archaeologists working in the Regio IX, Insula 10 area of Pompeii found the remains of the man and a woman, alongside a small treasure of coins and precious ornaments. The two individuals were found in a small room, possibly a temporary bedroom, where they sought refuge during the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The woman, found lying on a bed, had with her a collection of gold, silver, and bronze coins, as well as jewellery including gold and pearl earrings. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the Director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said: “The opportunity to analyze the very precious anthropological data relating to the two victims found within the archaeological context that marked their tragic end allows us to recover a considerable amount of data on the daily life of the ancient Pompeians” The room, located behind a previously documented blue shrine and accessible from a large hall was likely chosen by the pair as a shelter from the volcanic debris that had been falling for hours. The space remained free of pumice thanks to a closed window, but the adjacent room filled with volcanic material, trapping the couple inside. They ultimately met their fate when the pyroclastic flows reached them. Footprints in the ash have allowed archaeologists to reconstruct the room's layout and furnishings, which included a bed, a chest, a bronze candelabra, and a marble-topped table. The bronze, glass, and ceramic items remained in place, providing a snapshot of the moment the eruption claimed their lives.