Three positive stories to kickstart the weekend

From Miranda Hart's middle-age love, to the Princess of Wales's return, to grief acknowledgement for millions more parents, these are the good news updates from this week. (Getty Images)

While keeping up to date with the latest news is important, it can sometimes be overwhelming to hear about things that are sad, scary or downright awful all the time.

Despite an often-negative news cycle, there are many stories that can put a smile on your face that deserve more attention. As we’ve just observed World Mental Health Day, it’s a great time to shine a light on uplifting stories that can boost our wellbeing.

Reading positive stories isn’t just good for our mental health. Research shows that doing so can also have a strong motivational effect on society, inspiring people to take action on important issues.

These are the three most positive stories from around the UK this week:

Miranda Hart announces she’s found love and secretly got married

Miranda Hart announced she has married her 'best friend'. (Getty Images)

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart has revealed that she has gotten married at the age of 51 in a surprise announcement this week.

In an appearance on The One Show, Hart swapped a ring from her right hand to her left ring finger, announcing that "someone put a ring on it". "I’m married. I got married at 51 and it’s just so lovely," she told The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Alex Scott on Wednesday 9 October.

She added: "He’s my best friend. We have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51." Hart also revealed this week that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which led to chronic fatigue.

All bereaved parents can now apply for baby loss certificates

Mature couple for Christmas at home. They are standing in front of kitchen window and hugging.

The government has removed the limit on applications for baby loss certificates in a move that grieving parents have praised as a "huge win".

When baby loss certificates were first introduced in England in February, only parents who had experienced a pregnancy loss or miscarriage before 24 weeks since September 2018 were eligible to apply for one.

But now, all parents in England can obtain a certificate to formally recognise their loss no matter when it happened. Campaigners have said that the certificates matter to millions of people who have suffered such a loss.

Kate Middleton makes first community visit since end of 2023

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. (PA)

The Princess of Wales has made her first community visit to meet members of the public since the end of 2023. Kate Middleton accompanied the Prince of Wales on a visit to Southport to meet the families of the three young girls who were killed in a knife attack in July.

Kate and William also met with members of 999 services who responded to the attack. She said to personnel: "I can't underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day. On behalf of them, thank you."

The visit marks Kate's continued return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy. The princess was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer earlier this year and was largely absent from the public eye over the summer, while she underwent treatment. She announced in September that she is now cancer-free.

Read more about health and wellness: