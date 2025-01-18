Post-Christmas push for reducing waste

Guernsey Waste wants islanders to consider how much waste they are producing [BBC]

The less waste, the better, is the message from Guernsey Waste following an increase in recycling during the Christmas period.

A representative of the States-run organisation said the teams at Longue Hougue Waste Transfer Station and Mayside Recycling worked "really hard" over the festive period.

Guernsey Waste said last Christmas' figures were in line with previous years, and reminded islanders to minimise rubbish disposal where possible.

Sarah Robinson, operations manager, said "recycling is just one part" of improving the island's waste production.

"Lifestyle change"

She said Christmas intake can vary depending on when collection times fall and how long people hold on to their rubbish.

She added they "expect" the upturn each year, and so they try to "push waste minimisation messages" ahead of the festive period.

This includes the Love Food, Hate Waste initiative to encourage people to plan what they're going to buy.

The team hopes islanders continue to adopt these habits throughout the year.

She said: "We do appreciate that you may have a bit of extra waste that may need to be dealt with."

