'Potty-Mouthed' Parrot Named Pepper Looking for a New Home: 'He Swears — but Only a Little'

The bird is available for adoption at the Niagara County SPCA

Niagara SPCA/Facebook Pepper the parrot

A foul-mouthed parrot is looking for a new home in Niagara Falls, New York.

"It's not every day we receive a parrot as a surrender, and certainly not a potty-mouthed parrot named Pepper," the Niagara County SPCA said in a recent Facebook post.

Jokingly detailing that the bird "might seem like a fun idea until Pepper offends grandma's Tuesday night knitting group," the SPCA continued, adding, "On the bright side, if you want to keep unannounced company from dropping in, adopt Pepper. They'll think twice after being cussed out by your new foul-mouthed feathered friend."

Pepper is a white-fronted amazon, according to the SPCA, "And yes, he swears — but only a little," the organization added.

He is currently available for adoption by those who "have bird experience and appropriate housing." The SPCA noted it will only reply to "serious inquiries."

Writing more about the animal in its Facebook post, the Niagara County SPCA said, "If you think Pepper's feathers are colorful, you should hear his language."

"Forget does Polly wanna cracker? Does Pepper wanna kick your a$$?! is the real question," the group continued. "Somebody get this guy a bar of soap or a humor-loving home!"

According to the SPCA, Pepper is friends with a sun conure named Peanut and six parakeets, all of whom are also available to be adopted.

Pepper isn't the first controversial animal to find itself ready to be adopted at the Niagara County SPCA. Back in 2023, the New York-based nonprofit posted a brutally honest Facebook post about a dog named Ralphie, whom they described as "fire-breathing" and "a whole jerk — not even half."

"Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable, highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package," they added.

