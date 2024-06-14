'Practically Feral' Stray Dog Transforms into a 'Loving New Companion' After a Month of Care

Wesley, the two-year-old Great Pyrenees, arrived at Austin Pets Alive! with a serious neck wound in April

Leo Delgado/Alex Gary/Austin Pets Alive! Wesley at Austin Pets Alive! in April 2024 (left) and Wesley in June 2024

Wesley is ready for love, but a month ago, he "desperately hoped no one would look his way."

According to a June 11 Facebook post from Austin Pets Alive! (APA), rescuers found the fluffy dog "practically feral" with a pack of other canines. A concerned Texas citizen called on Austin Animal Center (ACC) to help the pup after they spotted the dog with a wound on his neck.

ACC picked up the two-year-old Great Pyrenees and removed a piece of old rope that was painfully cutting into the dog's neck. Wesley still required medical attention once he was free of the rope, so ACC transferred the pup to APA.

The dog arrived at APA scared and in pain.

"He needs lots of medical care, attention, and his favorite snack, cheese, which he prefers to enjoy when no one's watching," Clare Callison, the director of national programs at Austin Pets Alive!, said after Wesley's rescue in April. "Our community's love for pets is immense, and generous donations help cover Wesley's medical expenses and ensure he receives the best care possible."

Donations to APA helped cover Wesley's wound care, which cost hundreds of dollars. And Alex, an APA staff member, helped heal the dog's heart.

Leo Delgado/Alex Gary/Austin Pets Alive! Wesley at Austin Pets Alive! in April 2024

"This fluffy boy was in need of our Medical Triage & Wellness Clinic due to a large wound around his neck, but he was practically feral, so giving him medical attention required some added patience," APA wrote on social media about Wesley's arrival in April.

Over several weeks, "Alex showed up for Wesley day in and day out, patiently showing this injured soul that people can be good and offer love. Gradually, trust was gained and these two formed a friendship that will last a lifetime," the rescue organization wrote online.

APA's Facebook post about Wesley's transformation included a video. In the clip, Welsey is shown on April 18, shortly after he arrives at the rescue. He was "shut down," the video says.

The clips add, "When Welsey first got here, he didn't want to be seen or touched," alongside footage of the dog rejecting physical affection.

Leo Delgado/Alex Gary/Austin Pets Alive! A photo of Wesley the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees dog from June 2024

"Over time, he opened up," Alex, the APA staff member who cared for Weslsey, says in the video. The footage continues with shots of the Great Pyrenees gradually acclimating to love and attention, starting with gentle petting and building up to full-on play sessions.

The video ends with the reveal that Wesley has a "foster-to-adopt" home handpicked by Alex from a "long line" of people interested in adopting the dog. Wesley's new family spent weeks getting to know the canine and learning his routine. According to the APA Facebook post, Wesley has settled into his new home well.

He went from "an injured feral stray dog to a loving new companion to an amazing family," an APA spokesperson said of Wesley's past month.

Read the original article on People.