Pregnant Alex Morgan Reveals Her Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Her Mom as a Barbie Doll

The soccer star announced in September that she is pregnant with her second baby

When Alex Morgan received her lookalike Barbie doll, she was excited to show her daughter — until she saw her reaction.

The retired soccer star, who is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Servando Carrasco, appeared on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie and shared that Mattel previously made a Barbie doll of her after all her success in the sport, which she was happy to give to her now 4-year-old daughter Charlie.

"In the 15 years that you were on the national team, you were such an icon that you even had a Barbie made of you?" Kelce asks.

"I did. A Barbie I gave my daughter when she was like, 5 months old, and she bit the head off," Morgan responds.

"Naturally," Kelce says. "Naturally," Morgan agrees.

In September, the longtime U.S. Women's National Team star simultaneously announced her retirement from soccer while also telling the world she’s pregnant with her second child in a bombshell video, days before playing the final competitive game of her career with the NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC.

A month later, Morgan told PEOPLE that the pregnancy was a “surprise” for her and her husband, and it forced her to move up her plans for retirement.

“We're just really looking forward to expanding our family,” the two-time World Cup champion said. “We've wanted to do this for a while, but we obviously wanted to find the right time. It came a few months earlier than anticipated, as the pregnancy was a little unexpected, but looking back I'm really grateful for how everything worked out.”

At the time, Morgan said she felt “a little bit more prepared” for her second pregnancy, after giving birth to her and Carrasco’s first daughter Charlie in 2020.

"I'm in a different position now where I just want the best health for the baby and myself, and not looking to get back to being a professional athlete but still wanting to live a very healthy lifestyle,” she said. “I still to this day work with the dietician and it's extremely helpful, because it gives me the answers I need without having to try to figure them out myself and go through trial and error.”

