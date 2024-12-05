Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Daughter Bennett, 19 Months, Feels 'Personally Victimized' That She's Getting a Little Sister

Kylie and Jason Kelce share daughters Wyatt, Bennett, Elliotte and another baby girl on the way

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's youngest daughter is not too excited about becoming a big sister.

In Today's exclusive preview of Kylie's upcoming podcast Not Gonna Lie, the pregnant mom of three, 32, revealed that her youngest daughter Bennett "Bennie," 19 months, is having a hard time accepting that she'll no longer be the youngest in the family. Kylie and her NFL alum husband are also parents to Elliotte, 3, Wyatt, 5, and another little girl on the way.

"No, no she absolutely has not [come around]," Kylie admits of her youngest. "When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says She Won't Stop Cursing in Front of Her Daughters — and Admits They Hear the F-Word 'Daily'

She adds that she wasn't surprised by Bennett's reaction to her pregnancy, as she's never enjoyed sharing Mom's attention with other kids.

"When other babies or little kids come over and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them," Kylie says, joking, "So we are about to ruin her day."

Jason and Kylie announced that they're expecting their fourth child in an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 22, sharing an adorable snapshot of her three girls wearing matching sweaters with "big sister" embroidered on them.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce family

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️"



Her daughters show a range of emotions in the image, with Wyatt looking in disbelief as she cupped her hands to her head. Elliotte smiling wide for the camera, and Bennett hysterically crying.

In a Dec. 4 teaser for her podcast, Kylie revealed she's hoping for any physical resemblance in the family's new addition.

"Trust me, I am trying desperately to make a child that has any, any resemblance to me," she teased.



Read the original article on People