Pregnant Kylie Kelce Wants Her Daughters to Grow Up as Normal as Possible: 'This Isn't Always Going to Be Our Life'

Kylie Kelce might be one of the most famous people in the world at the moment, but she's hoping she'll be able to raise her daughters with some degree of normalcy.

The wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce, 32, was interviewed by The New York Times about her recently launched podcast: Wave Sports + Entertainment's Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. She told the Times about how she strives to raise her three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months – as normally as possible.

"I assume this isn't always going to be our life," Kylie, who is returning to her high school coaching job in the fall and wants her daughters to go to public school, shared.

"And I don't want them to be impacted in some way that twists them into thinking that this is normal."

In an episode of Kylie's podcast earlier this month, the pregnant mom of three spoke about navigating motherhood in the spotlight and revealed the exact moment their oldest daughter realized her dad was famous.

"Just the other day, she was like, 'I'm such a big fan. Can I take a picture?' " recalled a shocked and near-speechless Kylie of what her daughter Wyatt said to her. "I was like, 'Excuse me? Where did you hear that?' "

"And she was like, 'That's what they say to Dad.' And I was like, 'Okay!' " Kylie said with a laugh, shrugging it off.

Kylie was sure to point out that exposing her kids in very public places isn't necessarily the norm for her and Jason. "We don't take them that often just because I can't always assume that everyone is going to be respectful in a way that I want to display in our life for our kids," she said.

That wasn't the first time Kylie has opened up about raising kids in the public eye. During an interview with Business Insider in June, she discussed the challenges that she's learning to navigate with having a famous family.

"I never imagined that Jason and I would be household names in Philadelphia or that strangers would know our kids' names," she said, adding, "It has forced some conversations that I didn't think we would need to have."

"Honestly, it's a very fine line and a blurred line when people approach Jason and me and address the girls by name," she told the outlet. "And it's no fault of anyone because all of the interactions are based completely on kindness," she explained.

"Still, it is something that I make a point to address with our girls. We talk about 'stranger danger' because being approached by a stranger who knows your name is something I don't think anyone can prepare you for."

