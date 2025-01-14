Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Spanish casa is every family's dream

Michelle Keegan, 37, is expecting her first baby with her husband Mark Wright and they will be raising their first child in their giant Essex megamansion – but did you know they have a second home too?

Spanish sunshine

Former TOWIE star Mark has his own Spanish apartment in the sunshine location of Mallorca. Take a look inside...

In June 2023, Mark announced the renovation works at his property were complete. On Instagram, he wrote: "FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO. Sorry for the delay… if you’ve been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time but we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go… Couldn’t have done it without the amazing team that helped me." He went on to thank individuals and businesses who have contributed during the transformation.

The plush bedroom resembles a hotel

After Mark's magic touch, the apartment features an all-white lounge with a stunning class balcony and there's a hotel-worthy bedroom, again in chic white. The bathroom has an epic freestanding tub, marble sink and lots of gorgeous details.

Fans loved seeing the finished product and the post racked up almost 30,000 likes. "Just wow and you both deserve it," penned one follower, and another added: "Love it so classy!!!"

Essex mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright live in a stunning home (Getty, Instagram)

The couple's main residence has also been a labour of love, and they've shown every step of the amazing project on their home renovation Instagram account, @WrightyHome. They acquired the property in 2020 and started from scratch to make their dream home.

Highlights of the megamansion include the family's gigantic outdoor pool, sprawling garden and spa bathroom.

The megamansion is huge (Instagram)

There's no doubt that their home garners a lot of love online, but some of their fans have been a little concerned about the pale colour palette they've chosen. When they revealed their cream sofa, it sparked a wave of worry about how it would hold up with any future kids. "Gorgeous!!! When you have kids – you'll need to put plastic wrapping on the sofas," wrote one, for example.

The couple's sofa sparked a debate online

When is Michelle's due date?

The couple shared their happy baby news in a joint Instagram post on 29 December 2024, writing: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…". Fans branded it: "Best news ever."

The MailOnline have revealed that Michelle's due date is sometime in May. The actress is currently filming scenes for the hit show, Brassic. It's a special month for the couple as they will be celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in Bury St. Edmunds in 2015.