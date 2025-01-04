Prepare for the coldest Arctic blast: How to keep your pipes from freezing at home

Starting this weekend, millions of Americans across more than a dozens states are expected to feel the coldest and most persistent blast of Arctic air reaching the Central, Southern and Eastern parts of the country.

A winter storm emerging from the Rockies is forecast to bring rain, snow and ice to a large part of the U.S., the National Weather Service said Friday, bringing below freezing temperatures with it, creating hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages. Meteorologists said the cold high pressure will move east to the South and Central Appalachians by Sunday.

If you're planning to stay inside for the incoming cold blast, experts say failure to prepare at home when the temperature dips below freezing can cause major damage to houses and apartments and cost thousands of dollars in repairs.

Here's how to to prepare for your home during cold weather and how to keep your pipes from bursting.

Check the weather forecast daily

Freeze and cold weather warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

To find out when temperatures are likely to dip below freezing, visit the weather service's website at weather.gov.

USA TODAY also tracks weather watches and warnings nationwide, which you can check anytime here.

A winter storm is expected to begin impacting the Central Plains by Saturday night, with heavy snow and significant icing potential spreading eastward to the Mid-Atlantic by early next week. See our latest Key Messages below. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/habFiutQEO — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 2, 2025

Thermostats matter

Being prepared is key to preventing frozen pipes, Prime Drain Cleaning and Plumbing Owner Brycen Sperlich told USA TODAY.

"Open cupboards and vanities to warm pipes," said Sperlich, whose company is based in Middle Tennessee. "That is something I've done before when temps are getting into the teens. Open up a cabinet (and that) allows more heat to get to the pipes."

He also recommends setting home thermostats no lower than 60 degrees.

Drip your faucets

Water expands when it freezes, Sperlich said, so people should drip indoor facets when temps dip below 32 degrees.

Just make sure you drip the farthest faucet from your main valve.

"You don't have to drip them all," he said. "One or two is fine."

Frozen pipes pictured. Failure to prepare your home when temperatures drop below freezing can lead to thousands of dollars in repairs for homeowners.

Cover outside water spigots

Before the temperature drops below 32 degrees, outdoor water spigots attached to homes should be opened to allow to drain water out, closed and then covered.

Faucet covers are fairly inexpensive and can be found at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and various home improvement stores like Home Depot or Lowe's.

They are simple and quick to attach. In a financial pinch? Cover one with a thick, waterproof insulated item like a glove or wool sock.

Which pipes freeze the most?

According to The Red Cross, these pipes freeze most often at home:

Pipes exposed to "severe cold" including outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, and water sprinkler lines. (If you have swimming pool or sprinkler supply lines, they needed drained too.)

Water supply pipes in unheated interior areas including basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages and cabinets.

Those running against exterior walls that "have little or no insulation."

