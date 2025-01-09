Pressure's on: Snag this fuel-saving tire gauge while it's just $9 (40% off)

Over 45,000 fans rely on this top-seller to help conserve gas and keep their rides running smoothly.

Tires are the feet of your car: When they're in good shape, the whole body can perform well; when they're not, everything is rough and sluggish. Maintaining optimal tire pressure is important not only for safety but your car's fuel efficiency — it'll save you money and make your ride a lot smoother. A portable digital tire pressure gauge makes it a lot easier to keep tabs on the integrity and performance of your wheels. We've found a standout Amazon Lightning Deal on a gauge that fits right in your glovebox — just $9, down from $15. Meet the super-slim, top-selling AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Yes, you're getting this handy gizmo for next to nothing. It's an impressive 40% off! But it's also a long-term money-saver that will help you get better gas mileage, meaning this one-time purchase could potentially pay for itself in a few fill-ups. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the proper tire pressure can improve your gas mileage by up to 3%.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Tires should maintain a certain PSI (pounds per square inch), which is usually marked on your tires or your car's door jamb. This is not just a throwaway number — the measurement is important for safety, fuel efficiency and much more, so you want a correct reading.

Many people avoid car maintenance because it's confusing, inconvenient and expensive, but shoppers say this little helper hits the mark on all fronts. Simply place the lighted nozzle on your tire valve and the gauge will report the tire's pressure. It even lights up for easy nighttime readings — no more fiddling in the dark for that old-school gauge that makes you guess the exact pressure.

The lights on the AstroAI pressure gauge make reading the screen (and seeing what you're doing) incredibly easy, even in a dark parking garage. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers have given this gauge a perfect rating.

Pros 👍

"Great tool to keep in your glove compartment," wrote a fan. "Even if your tires look like their pressure is OK, this tool will give you an accurate reading. With gas prices rising, well-inflated tires are important to save gas." It saves gas — and money, too.

Sometimes even tire technicians and other auto pros make mistakes. "Saved my tires!" said a grateful reviewer. "I had two new tires put on and didn't know that the guys put 40 pounds of air in my back tires when they should have put 30. The alert kept going off in my car, so I used this digital tire pressure gauge and saw that 10 pounds of air needed to be removed. No more alerts!"

One appreciative reviewer said this gauge is "accurate as my $90 Motion Pro 08-0684 digital gauge; they actually read exactly the same at [a fraction of] the cost. This proves tire pressure gauges don't have to cost a fortune to be accurate."

Cons 👎

The device comes with LR44 batteries that are easy and affordable to replace, but as one reviewer said, "The only downside is these aren’t rechargeable or USB friendly."

Another user disliked that there was no way to release excess air from a tire, especially since they had a habit of going just a wee bit over. "There is no nipple to let air out of a tire. Every time I fill tires, I seem to add a couple of pounds extra. Every manual gauge I have owned has had a nipple to depress the valve in the stem."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

