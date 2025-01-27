Prestigious photography exhibition returns to Guernsey

Nattaliya Besser - BBC News
·1 min read
A jackdaw with a number of small stones in its mouth
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London [Samual Stone/Wildlife Photographer of the Year]

A prestigious photography exhibition is coming back to Guernsey for its 60th year.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has been showcasing nature from all over the world since 1965.

The exhibition was opening at Guernsey Museum on 31 January, which has been hosting it for 30 years, organisers said.

Helen Glencross, head of heritage Services, said: "We are extremely privileged to be hosting this wonderful exhibition, produced by the Natural History Museum, again this year."

Museum director Dr Doug Gurr said: "As we celebrate sixty years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Latest Stories

  • Guernsey Police campaign focuses on road safety

    In the past fortnight, the force has been running a campaign about road safety.

  • Imane Ayissi celebrates African craftsmanship with modern elegance at Paris Couture Week

    PARIS (AP) — Cameroon-born designer Imane Ayissi fused sumptuous satin and taffeta with ancestral African crafts in a couture collection that celebrated heritage while embracing modernity. This season, Ayissi explored the cultural and symbolic power of fabric, using draping, layering, and artisanal techniques to tell a story of African artistry on the global stage.

  • Blizzard warnings in Ontario ahead of powerful winds, snow squalls

    Dangerous driving conditions are likely as a powerful cold front pushes strong winds and bursts of heavy snow across the province

  • 'Horrifying' fire at California lithium battery plant sparks calls for new clean energy rules

    When a massive fire erupted at one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage facilities in Monterey County, it didn't just send a toxic plume of smoke over nearby communities — it cast a shadow of doubt over the future of California's clean energy industry.

  • Trump Seizes Wartime Powers in Battle for More Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s declaration of an energy emergency opens the door to wield sweeping Cold War-era powers and little-known authorities to fast track pipelines, expand power grids and save struggling coal plants.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Wil

  • Alligator-like reptile relocated after being discovered in Toronto home

    An alligator-like reptile has found a new home after city staff discovered it had been living in a Toronto residence for over a decade, contrary to the city's bylaws. Toronto Animal Services says it was alerted in December about a spectacled caiman, a reptile that's part of the same animal family as alligators and crocodiles, at a home in the city. The owner had been in possession of the caiman for 12 years but was unaware that it was illegal, said Jasmine Herzog, manager of the enforcement and

  • Palisades fire victims vent frustration as town hall on debris removal becomes a free-for-all

    More than 200 people attended a forum on recovering from the Pacific Palisades fire on Sunday, where they pressed officials on an array of issues.

  • Rain helps Southern California firefighters but sends ash and mud flowing down hillsides

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain eased on Monday after Southern California's first significant storm of the season brought weekend downpours that aided firefighters but caused ash, mud and debris to flow across streets in wildfire-burned areas, while heavy mountain snow forced the shutdown of a major interstate north of Los Angeles.

  • Thousands in Ireland still without power as officials say Storm Éowyn cleanup will take time

    LONDON (AP) — Ireland called in help from England and France on Sunday as repair crews worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after the most disruptive storm for years.

  • Person missing after vehicle breaks through ice on Yukon's Lake Laberge: RCMP

    Whitehorse RCMP are searching for a vehicle that went through the ice on Yukon's Lake Laberge early Saturday morning, with a person still thought to be inside.Police were first notified that the vehicle had gone through the ice around 1 a.m. Saturday, while a group of people were ice fishing on the lake, RCMP said in a news release.Three people were in the vehicle when it submerged, police said. Two people were able to get out and reach safety, but the third person has not been found."Police con

  • Woodlot owners on P.E.I. asked to weigh in on forest use

    Woodlot owners in the province are being asked for their opinions on a range of topics, including the impact of post-tropical storm Fiona. A conservation specialist hopes the survey will help the P.E.I. government&nbsp;better understand forest management and harvest decisions.. CBC's Nancy Russell tells us more.

  • In policy reversal, Trump eliminates help for Black and Latino communities hit harder by pollution

    For four years, the Environmental Protection Agency made environmental justice one of its biggest priorities, working to improve health conditions in heavily-polluted communities often made up largely of Black, Latino and low-income Americans. President Donald Trump in his first week eliminated a team of White House advisors whose job it was to ensure the entire federal government helped communities located near heavy industry, ports and roadways. Trump eliminated the “Justice40” initiative the Biden administraton had created.

  • LA wildfires mapped: Border 2 fire stalled as rain brings risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows

    As firefighters in California continue to battle the Border 2 fire, forecasters have warned about the risk of flash flooding and debris flows

  • Road salt making Ottawa-area waterways 'toxic' to wildlife, report finds

    A five-year study that involved taking hundreds of water samples in the National Capital Region has found that the vast majority were "toxic" to wildlife due to road salt levels, according to a new report.The findings were released Monday by Ottawa Riverkeeper, a local non-profit which advocates for the sustainable use of the Ottawa River.Starting in the winter of 2019-2020, the group worked with community scientists to study how much road salt ends up in local rivers. "Unfortunately, the impact

  • I bought this LifeStraw water filter bottle to prevent traveller's diarrhea — here's my honest review

    Amazon reviewers say it's the "best water bottle for travelling."

  • Climate change is disrupting food systems across Latin America, UN report says

    Violent weather exacerbated by climate change fueled hunger and food insecurity across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023, according to a new United Nations report.

  • Kate Garraway’s garden tree and fence damaged by Storm Eowyn

    The TV presenter said it ‘still needs more chainsaw action but am hoping life will spring back at the roots’.

  • Rain in Southern California will aid firefighters but create a risk of toxic ash runoff

    Rain began falling in parched Southern California on Saturday in a boon for firefighters who were mopping up multiple wildfires. Los Angeles County crews spent much of the week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds Jan. 7. Most of the region was expected to get get around an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation over several days, but “the threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario” of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills, the National Weather Service said on social media.

  • Problem winds forecast across eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    Powerful winds are now expected to blow through all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Monday, according to Environment Canada.People waking up to start the workweek are facing a mix of warnings, watches and advisories, most significantly a wind warning along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.Southwesterly wind strength should build through the day to peak with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour in the afternoon and evening.The high winds could damage windows and roof shingles and

  • Major incident declared after flooding as rain and wind continues to batter UK

    More than 30 flood warnings are in place across England.