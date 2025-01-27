Prestigious photography exhibition returns to Guernsey

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London [Samual Stone/Wildlife Photographer of the Year]

A prestigious photography exhibition is coming back to Guernsey for its 60th year.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has been showcasing nature from all over the world since 1965.

The exhibition was opening at Guernsey Museum on 31 January, which has been hosting it for 30 years, organisers said.

Helen Glencross, head of heritage Services, said: "We are extremely privileged to be hosting this wonderful exhibition, produced by the Natural History Museum, again this year."

Museum director Dr Doug Gurr said: "As we celebrate sixty years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature."

