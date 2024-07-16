Prime Day deal: This bestselling LifeStraw has 90,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating — it's on sale for under $20 on Amazon Canada

Shoppers call this gadget "reliable" and say it brings them "peace of mind."

This Amazon gadget can help filter water during outdoor excursions — save 25 per cent during Prime Day. (Photos via Amazon)

If you love a good outdoor adventure, you'll want to ensure you always have the necessities on hand: snacks, water and SPF. However, depending on your excursion, when you run out of these items, things could get concerning.

Quick Overview LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Peak Series - Compact Gravity Water Filter System $70 $82 Save $12 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Blue 4 Pack $65 $82 Save $17 See at Amazon

Without drinkable water, you can find yourself in serious danger. To avoid being in that situation, the bestselling LifeStraw Personal Water Filter has been dubbed a "lifesaver." It's ideal for storing in your vehicle or taking on excursions, and right now, it's on sale for 25 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you're heading off on a hike or exploring the wilderness, this gadget will guarantee you've always got access to clean drinking water. Keep scrolling to see how it works and why shoppers swear by it.

Shop all Prime Day deals here.

Why do you need it?

The LifeStraw is a portable water filter that converts any water found in nature into safe, clean drinking water — a must-have for hikers, campers and travellers.

One LifeStraw removes 99.9999 per cent of waterborne bacteria and 99.9 per cent of harmful waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of iodine or chemicals and doesn't require batteries.

One BPA-free LifeStraw can clean up to 4,000 litres of contaminated water before it needs to be replaced.

Your purchase of a LifeStraw does more than ensure you have clean water to drink. For every product sold, LifeStraw helps ensure that children in a developing country have access to safe, clean water for an entire year.

'Excellent for personal use'

⭐️ 4.7/5 stars

💬 90,000+ ratings

🏆 "A camper's, hiker's and outdoorsman's must-have"

Every Amazon shopper knows how important it is to check a products customer ratings and reviews before you purchase. The LifeStraw has more than 99,000 customer ratings and an impressive 4.7-star rating from reviewers who have purchased and tested the product themselves.

In addition to being a convenient and lightweight way to access safe drinking water on the go, Amazon reviewer have also praised the LifeStraw for being simple and effective.

“Lowest cost water filter — and it actually works," shared one reviewer.

Another reviewer noted that they had used the LifeStraw to drink "rainwater from puddles" and never suffered any ill effects. "Not carrying water with me is a game changer," they added.

For outdoor adventurers or frequent travellers, the LifeStraw is a great device to keep handy because it won't take up space in your pack. More importantly, it also allows you peace of mind to drink from water sources without worrying about getting sick.

One reviewer called the LifeStraw an "essential part of your travel kit," whether it's being used "in foreign countries or the woods."

Some reviewers have cautioned that while effective, it can be "challenging to use" the LifeStraw in practice. As one reviewer wrote, it requires "a fair bit of effort to suck water through it," and this version doesn't attach to any form of water bottle or drinking glass, meaning you'll have to bend down to the water level in order to drink.

What's the verdict?

The LifeStraw is a must-have for emergencies, camping and hiking trips, and travelling to an area or country without potable water. Its compact size fits into any backpack, making it convenient to keep on hand in case of emergencies.

While some shoppers aren't fans of the straw-like design, you can always check out the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle instead.

More LifeStraw products on sale during Prime Day

LifeStraw Peak Series - Compact Gravity Water Filter System $70 $82 Save $12 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Blue 4 Pack $65 $82 Save $17 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.