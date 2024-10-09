Prime Day in Canada is here and you can score major savings on cleaning essentials like Lysol, Tide, Dyson & more

You'll have to hurry though — these deals on Amazon Canada will be over soon!

Amazon Canada has tons of deals on cleaning essentials for Prime Day — but hurry, the sale is almost over! (Photo via Amazon)

October Prime Day 2024 is upon us, which means that from now through Oct. 9 (11:59 p.m. PST), shoppers can browse some of the sweet deals available on Amazon Canada. If you're looking to stock up on cleaning items like Lysol and Mr. Clean products — or splurge on a fancy Dyson! — there are sales on tons of essentials.

If you're looking to shop the Prime Big Deal Days, remember that the prices are for members only. If you're not a member, there's still time — you can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Scroll onwards for some of the best deals you can shop right now!

Tide Tide Washing Machine Cleaner $8 $10 Save $2 Save 23 per cent on this cleaner that gets rid of the gross odours and residue that can built up in your machine. Shoppers say it gives "noticeable results" and leaves your machine "looking and smelling great." $8 at Amazon

Bissell Bissell - Stick Vacuum $59 $70 Save $11 With a whopping 64,000+ reviews, shoppers rave that this vacuum is a great mix of "power and portability." It also turns into a hand vacuum as needed and has a 15-foot power cord for easy maneuvering. $59 at Amazon

LYSOL Lysol All Purpose Cleaner $3 $4 Save $1 It's always a good idea to have some disinfectant on hand, but it doesn't have to smell like harsh chemicals! This Lysol spray kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and has a coconut and sea mineral scent. $3 at Amazon

AIRNEX AIRNEX Biodegradable Natural Kitchen Sponges $19 $24 Save $5 If you're looking to make your life a bit greener, this 12-pack of biodegradable kitchen sponges are made with cellulose and coconut fibre. Shoppers say they last longer than "cheaper plastic alternatives" and that it "cleans the dishes very effectively." $19 at Amazon

Mr. Clean Mr Clean Magic Erasers $7 $9 Save $2 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are a staple in many households, and with a 4.6-star rating and more than 24,000 reviews, it's clear they're a beloved product. From scrubbing tough stains in the kitchen and bathroom to cleaning shoes, these strong little pads do it all. $7 at Amazon

Dyson Dyson Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum $600 $850 Save $250 If you've had your eye on a Dyson vacuum, now might be the right time to purchase one! This cordless item is currently 29 per cent off and shoppers call it "powerful" and great for picking up pet hair. $600 at Amazon

SetSail Setsail Floor Scrub Brush $16 $19 Save $3 Save 16 per cent on this scrubber that has an adjustable handle length and comes with three detachable heads: a hard bristles brush, scrub sponge, and a microfibre pad. Reviewers share that it helps to get their floors looking "sparkly white" again and say it's great for scrubbing out ingrained dirt and grime. $16 at Amazon

JEHONN JEHONN Broom and Dust Pan $30 $35 Save $5 This adjustable broom twists to become longer or shorter, depending on your height. The dust pan features teeth that you run the brush through to get rid of all lingering debris, and it folds upward for compact storage. Best of all? It's 15 per cent off! $30 at Amazon

